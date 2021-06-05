The identities of Knickerbocker and Frog have been revealed in The Masked Dancer’s latest elimination.
Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood was revealed to be Knickerbocker, whilst model and presenter Kelly Brook was disguised as Frog in Friday’s semi-final.
Squirrel, Carwash, Scarecrow and Zip will compete in Saturday’s final.
Panellist Oti Mabuse successfully guessed the identity of her fellow Strictly star Craig and model and actress Brook.
After taking off his mask, Craig said: “I’m so pleased, I have got to say that I did this because I think it’s sort of good for me as a judge, and as a mean and harsh one, to actually come up and try it myself.”
He said he was “extremely nervous”, adding he wanted to “prove to myself that I had the guts to do something like this and it did feel like being back when I was 23 again”.
After having her identity revealed, Kelly said: “Well I have always loved dancing but I’ve not danced for years, so I have been patting myself on the back and going, ‘I did that’.
“It’s just been the best experience ever.”
The ITV show is a spin-off from hit series The Masked Singer and sees celebrities perform routines disguised in elaborate costumes as the panel of Jonathan Ross, Mabuse, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan try to guess their identities.
Comedian John Bishop also appeared in Friday’s episode as a guest panellist.
Thursday’s episode saw Radio 2 breakfast host Zoe Ball and former ice skater Christopher Dean unmasked as Llama and Beagle respectively.
Former ski jumper Eddie ‘the Eagle’ Edwards, burlesque star Dita Von Teese, singer Louise Redknapp and Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo have previously had their identities revealed on the programme.
The Masked Dancer final will air on Saturday on ITV at 7.30pm.