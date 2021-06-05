The identities of Knickerbocker and Frog have been revealed in The Masked Dancer’s latest elimination. Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood was revealed to be Knickerbocker, whilst model and presenter Kelly Brook was disguised as Frog in Friday’s semi-final. Squirrel, Carwash, Scarecrow and Zip will compete in Saturday’s final. Panellist Oti Mabuse successfully guessed the identity of her fellow Strictly star Craig and model and actress Brook.

ITV The Masked Dancer

After taking off his mask, Craig said: “I’m so pleased, I have got to say that I did this because I think it’s sort of good for me as a judge, and as a mean and harsh one, to actually come up and try it myself.” He said he was “extremely nervous”, adding he wanted to “prove to myself that I had the guts to do something like this and it did feel like being back when I was 23 again”.

KNICKERBOCKER GLORY has been UNMASKED 🍦👀 Did you GUESS IT RIGHT? 🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♀️ #MaskedDancerUKpic.twitter.com/j2fCzbzusx — The Masked Dancer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) June 4, 2021

After having her identity revealed, Kelly said: “Well I have always loved dancing but I’ve not danced for years, so I have been patting myself on the back and going, ‘I did that’. “It’s just been the best experience ever.”

🐸 Did YOU GUESS Frog's REAL IDENTITY? 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️ #MaskedDancerUKpic.twitter.com/CpdQse0TJo — The Masked Dancer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) June 4, 2021