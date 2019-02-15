The Most Hilarious (And Brutal) Valentine's Cards Kids Sent To Their Parents

What did you hope for on Valentine’s Day? A bunch of flowers, some chocolates perhaps, or a homemade card from the one you love?
When the ones you love are under 10, however, things can get... interesting.
Such as the card mum Sam Humphreys received from her child, asking her a very existential question: “Mummy, why are you alive?”
Sam posted the love note on Twitter, where it received an outpouring of sympathy (and amusement).
And others related – almost too well.
It seems that when it comes to Valentine’s Day, kids can be pretty harsh. Here’s a round-up of the most hilarious cards kids have sent: