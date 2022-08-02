These Are The Most Popular Love Island-Inspired Baby Names

Adene Sanchez via Getty Images

The nation’s favourite reality TV show is officially over once more. Season eight of Love Island has been a whirlwind and although the show is finished, its legacy may live on.

Some people are taking inspiration from the programme when it comes to choosing their baby names, apparently.

Advertisement

Researchers from Confused.com have analysed baby names data in relation to past seasons. And sure, some of the findings may be a coincidence, but parents do have a habit of turning to TV for some baby name inspo.

The most popular Love Island baby name for boys is Jack, with 2,900 babies taking the name in 2020, according to the research. Over the eight seasons of the hit show, there have been a number of Jacks entering the villa, with perhaps some of the most memorable including Jack Fowler and Jack Fincham – the latter took the crown in 2015 with Dani Dyer.

The second most popular Love Island baby name is Charlie. Not only is Charlie a particularly popular name in the UK, with 2,810 babies named Charlie in 2020, but it is also a common name for Islanders. The fourth season of Love Island saw three contestants named Charlie enter the villa, and Charlie Radnedge starred in the current season.

This year, Gemma and Luca had everyone laughing when they called their baby Rog during the baby challenge. Will we see the name Rog in future lists? We doubt it.

Advertisement

But if you want some vila-inspired baby names, keep reading.

ITV Gemma, Luca and baby Rog.

The Most Popular Love Island Baby Names For Boys

Jack - 2900 babies with this name Charlie - 2,810 babies with this name Finley - 2,613 babies with this name Tommy - 2,013 babies with this name Teddy - 1,627 babies with this name Max - 1,585 babies with this name Adam - 1,476 babies with this name Luca - 1,323 babies with this name Toby - 980 babies with this name Liam - 721 babies with this name

The Most Popular Love Island Baby Names For Girls