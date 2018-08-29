The Most Popular Music Across The World, Country By Country

At a time when cynical politicians seem intent on making capital out of division and fear, it’s worth remembering what unites us. And when it comes to crossing cultural divides and creating connections across the globe, nothing is more unifying than music. Whether you’re from Siberia or Senegal, India or Romania, the UK or the Ukraine, a passion for rhythm, melody and dance is as intrinsic to us as the air we breathe. And in an age when technology means we can hear music in any genre or form no matter where we are in the world, this cross-pollination of sounds and styles throws up some wonderful surprises. Here’s a few of them.

Punk in Peru

You might think that the originators of punk rock were bands like the New York Dolls, the Ramones, the Sex Pistols and The Clash, but how about Peruvian band Los Saicos (The Psychos)? Many argue that the Latin rockers got there a decade earlier, in 1964, with their single Demolicíon (Demoltion), and there’s even a plaque in Lima, Peru’s capital, declaring the global punk movement began here. While the moniker ‘punk’ had yet to be invented, there’s no doubt that Los Saicos’s brash, rebellious and deliberately unpretty musical style captured a mood that punk would express among the disaffected youth of Europe and the US in the 1970s. The band has recently found popularity again, and even reformed to perform for new audiences across the globe. It’s certainly a long way from the pan pipes…

China goes pop

Most of us might be familiar with traditional Chinese folk music, usually played on stringed instruments like the pipa and the guzheng, as well as the powerful synchronised drumming on the tanggu. But C-pop (like the more familiar J-pop in Japan and K-pop in Korea) is hugely popular in this vast country, with many sub-genres emerging like Cantopop, Mandopop and Minnan, depending on the region from which the music originates. Singers like Faye Wong, Jacky Cheung, Teresa Teng and Jay Chou have massive followings, not only in China but across Asia and much of the rest of the world. Their styles vary from traditional pop ballads, incorporating more traditional elements, to rock and hip-hop.

Korea gets hip to the hop

Although it was a genre of music that developed in the black communities of America’s inner cities in the 1970s and 80s, Koreans were quick to adopt the new musical form, and by the late 1980s and early 1990s, there was already a thriving movement in hip-hop and rap in South Korea. The country now boasts some of the best hip-hop and rap artists in the world, including Keith Ape, Zico, Epik High and CL, most of whom reside in Seoul and reflect the city’s neon-bleached futurism. Korea is also famous for K-pop, of course, including Psy’s world-smash Gangnam Style.