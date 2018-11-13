Warner Brothers has dropped a bombshell that shook both the ‘Pokémon’ fandom and the meme-sphere: ‘Detective Pikachu’ is finally coming. In a trailer released for the film on Monday evening, it was revealed that Ryan Reynolds voices the yellow furball himself – an undoubtedly unconventional casting choice from the film-makers, and a bold move for Ryan. And hearing Ryan’s voice coming out of a big, furry, CGI version of Pikachu, npt to mention seeing the other Pokémon animated in such a weirdly realistic way, is creeping the internet out.

Hollywood: "let's make a new Pokemon movie, but live action, with CGI Pokemon, and Ryan Reynolds can play Detective Pikachu"

The Entire Internet: pic.twitter.com/CfedtJy8Yn — Merry Caffstmas (@CaffCast) November 12, 2018

But what kind of mysteries is Pikachu going to solve? Twitter users started getting darkly creative with the potential hijinks and macabre crimes the mascot detective could find himself investigating.

DETECTIVE PIKACHU: Yup. Same as the last one. Pulled all the teeth and chopped off the fingers to slow down the ID. This guy’s good

TIM, DETECTIVE PIKACHU’S HUMAN FRIEND: [puking a lot] — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) November 12, 2018

detective pikachu just arrested me for tax evasion — Wahlid Mohammad (@Wahlid) November 12, 2018

*Detective Pikachu throws his cigarette into the river with all the bodies*



"Forget it, Jake. It's Lavender Town" — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 12, 2018

if detective pikachu tries coming into my apartment looking for evidence i’m going to kick him like a soccer ball — James (@CaucasianJames) November 12, 2018

A major controversy amongst fans was the depiction of Jigglypuff – a Pokémon that has thus far been cited to have “rubbery, balloon-like skin”, but in the new movie is shown to be furry.

I have a lot of questions about literally every single texturing decision being made in Detective Pikachu, but this one feels the most egregious. JIGGLYPUFF IS NOT FURRY!! pic.twitter.com/JEd8yxel7h — Nick Bestor (@Bestorb) November 12, 2018

But what would our hairless Jigglypuff look like when brought to life?

Just read a full rant about how Detective Pikachu’s Jigglypuff shouldn’t be ‘furry’, and now all I can think about is the terrifying alternative...



Jigglypuff with hairless cat flesh.



Jigglypuff, the singing testicle. — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) November 12, 2018

People also had a lot to say about Mr. Mime’s creepy CGI appearance – which we personally could have done without.

i have many feelings about the detective pikachu thing but this is the only one that can be coherently formed pic.twitter.com/yEdj0cgXR1 — Fuckhands McMike (@tsodmike) November 12, 2018

Perhaps the animators were so preoccupied with whether they could, that they didn’t stop to think if they should.

people on Instagram vs people on Twitter pic.twitter.com/q3Sch4P8qW — Chris Godfrey (@ChrisPJGodfrey) November 12, 2018

me looking at the pokemon designs in detective pikachu pic.twitter.com/gGnorYVd1O — ptoioen ;) (@PotionBag) November 12, 2018

Pikachu’s babblings are usually limited to “Pika-Pika” – so the fact that he’ll be speaking fluent English in the movie is another thing putting people on edge. But the fantasy creature has spoken English a couple of times before – the first time was in the 2017 movie, ‘Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!’, and it had fans in cinemas shook.

Hi, I am just learning that Pikachu speaks English in the new Pokemon movie and, yes, it is extremely fucking weird pic.twitter.com/k5hm5lyW7Y — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) November 13, 2017

The second was in a game – released in English in March this year, which was the inspiration for the movie In 2016, before the English version had launched, a Change.org petition called “Get Danny DeVito To Voice The English Version Of Detective Pikachu” gained over 51,000 signatures. In a throwback to that time of the internet, a Danny Devito-voiced version of the new trailer quickly emerged on Twitter and put the forces of the universe back in balance.

Danny Devito is Detective Pikachu in some better timeline, and this is what it sounds like: pic.twitter.com/g029RoGPIh — Blake (@NoShape_) November 12, 2018

The trailer for the game, released in February, was the first time the general public were exposed to Pikachu being voiced in English by a grown man.

i have so many conflicting emotions about detective pikachu... he's so cute with his little waddle and detective hat but then he opens his mouth and hes a 30 year old man and i feel my soul disassociate from this plane of existence at the voice-appearance dissonance — i love my son noctis (@ministired) February 23, 2018

Jarring. But it looks like the man-voiced Pikachu has become a part of the zeitgeist and is probably here to stay. All in all, we’re conflicted. The internet wants to make fun of it, but as ‘Pokémon’ stans we’ve got to be honest and just admit we’re all still going to go see it.

I’m going to preemptively say that hollywood should cancel the four avatar movies they’re planning and instead use that $1.4 billion to make sixteen detective pikachu sequels — KT NELSON (@KrangTNelson) November 13, 2018

Detective Pikachu died for our sins — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) November 13, 2018

i am so goddamn mad that in 6 months time i am going to walk into a theatre and say the phrase "one for detective pikachu please" — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) November 12, 2018