The national media has “skipped” Birmingham and most of the coverage of the area is relentlessly negative, according to people HuffPost spoke to in the UK’s second biggest city. Local views on topics like Brexit are overlooked by the London-focused media, they said, while the newspapers, internet and broadcast media could not always be trusted to tell “the truth” without “agenda”. People frequently mentioned the media when asked what they cared about for HuffPost Listens, a project to go out in the city and listen to people. Andrew Kleanthous said that despite the city’s population of 1.1 million people, making it second only to London in terms of size, he feels the media doesn’t invest in it enough.

Andrew Garthwaite

Emily Kitan and Kerry Smith, who work in publishing, said the London and Manchester narratives tend to dominate national news, which has “skipped” Birmingham. “It’s not all about London”, Smith said, adding that despite London “worrying” about Brexit, many people in Birmingham seem happy about it, especially local businesses, in her experience. The city voted Leave in the Brexit referendum by a small margin: 50.5% to 49.5%.

Andrew Garthwaite

David Sturgeon felt that national news doesn’t keep up with the city and can give the perception that “nothing is happening”.

Andrew Garthwaite

Juice Aleen said the only time he had seen international media in the city was after a serious shooting over a decade ago. Focusing on such negative stories could “put people off” visiting, he explained.

Andrew Garthwaite

Paul Sutherland said that “what the general public are pissed off about” didn’t appear to make it into the media, while people such as Sophie Fisher and Ben Whitelaw felt some of the city’s key topics, like hospitals and faith schools, were fading from the national narrative.

Andrew Garthwaite

Andrew Garthwaite

Andrew Garthwaite

Idriss Assoumanu agreed that aside from crime news and the 2014 Trojan Horse story, about alleged attempts to introduce an Islamist agenda into Birmingham schools, little was reported from the city - but he said that this was also because “there’s not really a lot going on here”.

Andrew Garthwaite

But by contrast, Humaira Shakoor feels she is seeing more about Birmingham in the news, reflecting the city getting “bigger and better”.

Andrew Garthwaite

Many people said Birmingham was affected by the UK-wide closure of local papers and reduction in the resources of local media, saying this was a serious problem for democracy.

Andrew Garthwaite

Andrew Garthwaite

Many people HuffPost spoke to in Birmingham also reported low trust in the media. Clare Jordan said she had little trust in it to report the truth.

Andrew Garthwaite

Anthony Lynch added that the media was very right-wing in his view, and that he saw news reflecting his own view on Facebook but was aware of an “echo chamber” effect.

Andrew Garthwaite

Others touched on what they saw as frequently negative media coverage in the UK more generally, saying this had put them off reading news altogether.

Andrew Garthwaite

Andrew Garthwaite

Rory McGhie said that within Birmingham, coverage of the rapidly-developing city centre can be positive, but reporting on the outer areas, which include some of high-derivation, need to be infused with more positive stories to “empower” local people.

Andrew Garthwaite

People want to see “positive things and things that are going right,” said Sandra Palmer.

Andrew Garthwaite

HuffPost UK