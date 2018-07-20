Health Secretary Matt Hancock has today announced that the NHS is currently working with Amazon on an Alexa skill that’ll allow you to get health advice from the voice-controlled assistant. In a speech made at his local hospital The West Suffolk, the Health Secretary revealed that the government would be investing £487 million in healthcare technology as part of a long term plan to modernise the NHS. As part of that, Amazon will soon offer a NHS Choices Alexa skill that will allow anyone to ask their smart speaker a health-related question and in response get tailored advice.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Amazon and the NHS are currently working on a NHS Choices skill that can provide simple, accurate medical advice via the voice assistant.