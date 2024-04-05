The Number 1 Reason You Shouldn't Store Medication In Your Medicine Cabinet

It’s a simple, effective place to store medicine in everybody’s home, but according to one NHS surgeon and health educator, we really shouldn’t be storing medication in our medicine cabinets.

Yes, I agree that they should be renamed to simply ‘bathroom cupboards’ but, for now, it’s essential that we remember that our medical goods should be moved to a different part of the home.

Advertisement

In a TikTok video, Dr Karan Raj explained, in what he said was a secret doctors keep for family and friends, that our medicine is likely less effective than it could be if we’re storing it in the bathroom.

Why you shouldn’t use the medicine cabinet for medicine

Karan explained that when medication is kept in the medicine cabinet, the steam from the shower and temperature fluctuations can degrade the medication, making it less effective.

Instead, we should keep our medicines and tablets in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. So, just a normal cupboard or drawer.

He also recommended that anybody who is prescribed blood pressure medication to reduce their blood pressure should ask their GP for ambulatory blood pressure monitoring.

Advertisement

This is because blood pressure measured over a 24 hour period is “way more accurate” than one reading.

Finally, if you’re offered to choose your time for a doctor’s appointment, go for first thing in the morning or right after lunch as this is when the surgery is less likely to be busy and you’re less likely to have to wait long for your appointment..

Where you should store medication

According to the Royal Pharmaceutical Society: “Keep your medicines in another room, for example your bedroom or if you keep them in the kitchen, make sure this is in a kitchen cabinet, away from sources of heat such as the hob, oven or windowsill.

“If you have small children or pets in the home, always make sure your medicines are kept in a lockable storage box somewhere out of their reach and sight.”

Advertisement