A giant floating ‘Pac Man’ could finally be the solution to the vast islands of rubbish that are currently polluting our oceans.

The Ocean Cleanup project is the brainchild of 23-year-old dutch inventor Boyan Slat.

Originally unveiled as a concept, Slat’s incredible project has reached the final stage and the first fully-functioning boom will be sent out into the Pacific Ocean later this year.

Sent into the Pacific Ocean, these huge 600m long booms are steered by the natural currents of the ocean and the wind and it’s believed that a fleet of them could clean up half of the ‘Great Pacific Garbage Patch’ in just five years.