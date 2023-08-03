The One Day Of The Week You Should Never Plan A First Date On

skynesher via Getty Images

According to relationship experts, this is exactly the kind of attitude that we should take towards first dates.

We’ve all been there. The back and forth over finding a good time for a date, fitting it in between work and commitments before finally settling on one. However, according to experts, there’s one day that you should never set aside for a first date: Saturday.

That’s right, the epicentre of our weekends, the day that many of us look forward to all week is somehow also the day that we shouldn’t have a first date.

Never have a first date on a Saturday

According to relationship therapist Shawn Schweier, Friday and Saturday nights are no-go’s when it comes to a first date. He says: “When you give up the two most special nights of the week for someone you aren’t deeply connected with, you devalue yourself and your time.”

Charlotte Warren, host of the dating podcast “Peasant Party” agrees.

In one of her viral TikTok videos she said, “Saturdays are safe. They should be spent on activities and events that are known quantities, AKA with true friends.”

“If you have a bad date on Saturday, that’s going to be more memorable. You will resent that waste of a Saturday whereas a random Tuesday bad date will be long forgotten by next month,” she adds.

Fair point. Saturdays are for the besties, noted.

But, what is the best day for a first date?

Well, according to Warren, it’s a Thursday.

According to Warren and her co-hosts, this gives you an easy get-out if you’re not having a great date because, of course, you have to work the next day but if you do have a great time, you can see them again at the weekend either casually on a Saturday night for a second date or for a Sunday brunch.

Failing that, a Wednesday is also a great time for a date.