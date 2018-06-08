The Queen Has Undergone Surgery To Remove Cataract From Eye

The Queen underwent surgery to remove a cataract from her eye last month, it has been announced.
A Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed the 92-year-old monarch “successfully underwent a short planned procedure” in May.
She was treated as a day patient at London’s private King Edward VII hospital.
The head of state did not cancel or postpone any engagements leading up to the surgery.
Instead, she chose to wear sunglasses to a number of events, including the Royal Windsor Horse Show and Buckingham Palace garden parties.
Cataracts, which are most common in the elderly, occur when changes in the lens of the eye cause it to become less transparent, which results in cloudy or misty vision.
More to follow...