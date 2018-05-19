The Queen Out-Queened Herself By Colour Blocking In A Lime Royal Wedding Outfit

It wouldn’t be a royal event without the Queen wearing block colour and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding has been no exception.
A die-hard fan of bright shades, Her Majesty added extra zeal to the day by donning a slightly flared dress with matching jacket in lime, both by Stuart Parvin, the designer who created Zara Tindall’s wedding gown in 2011.
She paired it with a lime hat with an elaborate purple feather detail by Angela Kelly. The headpiece is topped with with handmade lace crystals and pearls made by Lucy Price.
Despite the bright clothing, her Majesty kept things a little restrained with black block heels and bag. Her brooch is ‘The Richmond Diamond Brooch’ with pearl drop.
The Queen also channeled citrus vibes for Prince William and Kate’s wedding back in 2011, when she wore a pale lemon suit with matching hat.
And who could forget the time she wore a highlighter green jacket with matching hat when she appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to mark her 90th birthday?
We hope she never changes.
-
Easter church service, April 2016PA
-
PA
-
Royal visit to Prince's Trust Centre 8 March, 2016PA
-
PA
-
Commonwealth reception 9 March, 2015PA
-
PA
-
Unveiling a plaque at St Columba's Church 3 December 2015PA
-
PA
-
Visiting the Crossrail Site, 23 February, 2013PA
-
PA
-
Queen carries out engagements in Windsor April 20, 2016Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire
-
Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire