The Queen Out-Queened Herself By Colour Blocking In A Lime Royal Wedding Outfit

It wouldn’t be a royal event without the Queen wearing block colour and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding has been no exception.

A die-hard fan of bright shades, Her Majesty added extra zeal to the day by donning a slightly flared dress with matching jacket in lime, both by Stuart Parvin, the designer who created Zara Tindall’s wedding gown in 2011.

She paired it with a lime hat with an elaborate purple feather detail by Angela Kelly. The headpiece is topped with with handmade lace crystals and pearls made by Lucy Price.