    STYLE
    19/05/2018 13:22 BST | Updated 1 minute ago

    The Queen Out-Queened Herself By Colour Blocking In A Lime Royal Wedding Outfit

    Your Majesty, never change 🍋

    It wouldn’t be a royal event without the Queen wearing block colour and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding has been no exception. 

    A die-hard fan of bright shades, Her Majesty added extra zeal to the day by donning a slightly flared dress with matching jacket in lime, both by Stuart Parvin, the designer who created Zara Tindall’s wedding gown in 2011.

    She paired it with a lime hat with an elaborate purple feather detail by Angela Kelly. The headpiece is topped with with handmade lace crystals and pearls made by Lucy Price.

    PA Wire/PA Images

    Despite the bright clothing, her Majesty kept things a little restrained with black block heels and bag. Her brooch is ‘The Richmond Diamond Brooch’ with pearl drop. 

    PA Wire/PA Images

    The Queen also channeled citrus vibes for Prince William and Kate’s wedding back in 2011, when she wore a pale lemon suit with matching hat.

    CARL DE SOUZA via Getty Images

    And who could forget the time she wore a highlighter green jacket with matching hat when she appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to mark her 90th birthday? 

    PA Archive/PA Images

    We hope she never changes. 

    • Easter church service, April 2016
      PA
      Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh leave after the Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Windsor.
    • PA
    • Royal visit to Prince's Trust Centre 8 March, 2016
      PA
      Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince of Wales shake hands with the Lord Lieutenant and staff members as they leave the Princes' Trust Centre in Kennington, London following a visit to mark the 40th anniversary of the charity.
    • PA
    • Commonwealth reception 9 March, 2015
      PA
      Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh are greeted by the Lord Mayor of the City of London Jeffrey Mountevans (left) as they arrive a reception to mark Commonwealth week at the Guildhall in London.
    • PA
    • Unveiling a plaque at St Columba's Church 3 December 2015
      PA
      Queen Elizabeth II meets the congregation before unveiling a plaque at St Columba's Church in London at a service of thanksgiving and a reception to celebrate the Sixtieth anniversary of the re-dedication of the church building.
    • PA
      Queen Elizabeth II meets Roger Claypitt, a stonemason who laid the keystone with The Queen Mother in 1950, at St Columba's Church in London.
    • Visiting the Crossrail Site, 23 February, 2013
      PA
      Queen Elizabeth II departs following a visit to the construction site of the Bond Street Crossrail Station in London.
    • PA
    • Queen carries out engagements in Windsor April 20, 2016
      Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire
      Queen Elizabeth II arrives to officially open the new bandstand at Alexandra Gardens, Windsor, as the monarch begins her 90th birthday celebrations.
    • Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire
      Queen Elizabeth II arrives to officially open the new bandstand at Alexandra Gardens, Windsor, as the monarch begins her 90th birthday celebrations.

