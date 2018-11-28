You can imagine there are some no-go words in the Queen’s vocabulary, but we didn’t think pregnant would be one of them.
In fact, the Queen doesn’t just not use it, she finds the word “vulgar”, according to a magazine article discovered and re-published by Us Weekly.
So what does she prefer instead? Up the duff? Expecting? With child?
Knocked up?
In the segment about the Queen’s pet peeves, a palace source said instead of using the p word, the monarch describes women who are expecting as “in the family way” – which must mean this is how she’s currently referring to grand-daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, whose first baby is due next spring.
We’re not quite sure the vagueness of this phrase is any better, but hey – you do you, Queen.