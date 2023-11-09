The Red Flag Signs Of Skin Cancer That You Shouldn't Ignore

TV chef James Martin has announced that he is taking a short career break following “several occasions” of cancer resurgence since his surgery for facial cancer in 2018.

Martin hasn’t disclosed what kind of skin cancer he has, but according to Mayo Clinic, the cancer most often found on the face is called Basal Cell Carcinoma — a type of skin cancer that most often develops on areas exposed to the sun, such as the face.

On white skin, this looks like a bump that’s skin-coloured or pink and on brown and black skin, it looks like a bump that’s brown or glossy black with a rolled border.

The red flag signs of non-melanoma skin cancer

According to Cancer Research UK, there are nearly 430 new cases of non-melanoma skin cancer every single day in the UK and it’s slightly more common in males than females. Additionally, incidences of non-melanoma skin cancers are expected to rise by 14% between 2023-2025 and 2038-2040.

For non-melanoma skin cancers, these are the signs that NHS Inform states we should keep an eye out for:

the appearance of a lump or discoloured patch on the skin that doesn’t heal

a small red or pink lump, though it can be pearly-white or waxy looking

a red, scaly patch of skin

a lump that slowly grows, becomes crusty, bleeds, or develops into a painless ulcer

a firm, pink lump that has a flat, scaly and crusted surface

a lump, lesion or skin discolouration that hasn’t healed after 4 weeks

NHS Inform urges anyone with skin changes that don’t heal after four weeks to speak to their GP. They add that while it’s unlikely to be skin cancer, it’s better to be sure.

Get more familiar with your skin

Cancer Research UK states that spotting skin cancer is easier if you are already aware of how your skin usually looks. If there are areas you struggle to see, use a hand held mirror and reflect your skin onto another mirror. Alternatively, a partner or friend can look.

If you are often outside, the charity urges that it’s “very important” to keep on top of your skin appearance.

If something doesn’t look quite right, take a photo of it with a ruler or tape measure next to it. This will give you a more accurate idea of the size and if it’s changing. These photos can then be shown to your GP to assist with diagnosis.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, we should be wearing SPF on all exposed skin, every day, and applying it 30 minutes before heading outside.

