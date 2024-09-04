The Salty Snack That Could Reduce Your Risk Of Parkinson’s Disease

Stella de Smit, Unsplash Elderly person eating

Around 145,000 people in the UK have Parkinson’s Disease, according to recent statistics. It’s a disease that results in a tremor, slowness of movement and muscle stiffness, which all worsen over time.

However, according to research released this year, people could soon be able to potentially stave off the condition by tucking into a salty, affordable snack now and then.

Researchers previously discovered that drinking tea can help to reduce the risk of Parkinson’s, thanks to the antioxidant properties in the drink and now, thanks to that discovery, they have been able to determine which other foods and drinks could be beneficial.

The food that could stave off onset of Parkinson’s Disease

Researchers found that antioxidants in the seaweed, which is found in a lot of Asian cuisine such as ramen dishes, as well as being a convenient snack on its own, could be beneficial for those concerned about Parkinson’s onset.

According to the University of New Brunswick: “The emergence of Parkinson’s disease is linked to the misfolding of the protein α-synuclein.

″[Research author] Dr. Chopin and the paper’s other authors found that an extract from the brown seaweed Alaria esculenta can prevent this conversion and, therefore, could be useful in avoiding the onset of the disease or delaying its progress.”

Dr Chopin also highlighted that this discovery could increase seaweed consumption in the western world, saying: ”“[Seaweed] is mostly an Asian story, with more than 97 per cent produced by China, Indonesia, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea, Japan and Malaysia.

“Hopefully, as people in the western world realise more and more the benefits of seaweeds for them and the environment, we will see the emergence of this [resource] right here.”

Health benefits of seaweed

