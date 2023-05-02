Scottish Newspaper Has Strong Views About Donald Trump's Visit

The Scotsman newspaper urged readers to give a “chilly” welcome to Donald Trump during his visit to his Scotland golf resorts this week.

Pipers and the red carpet greeted the 2024 GOP presidential candidate on his touchdown in the country on Monday (before he floated the idea of throwing dirt in the faces of journalists), but the newspaper asked in a stinging editorial published Tuesday if Trump actually organised the fete himself.

“Of course, it would be completely ridiculous to imagine that Trump would set up such a welcome for himself, but then again he is more than a little ridiculous,” the paper wrote.

The arrival of a former US leader would usually be “cause for much celebration”, the newspaper pointed out.