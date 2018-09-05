The ASA received complaints about 10 Facebook posts that appeared in December and January jokingly promoting the concept of ‘ginuary’ instead of dry January and pointing out that gin contains less calories than a banana.

The Scottish Gin Society has been given a slap on the wrist by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for being “irresponsible” in its promotion of drinking.

One social media ad featured an image of a glass of gin and tonic and read: “This gin and tonic has 91 calories. A banana has 105 calories. My doctor told me to make the healthy choice. I love my doctor.”

The caption stated: “Kick off your New Year diet with some good advice.”

A further post featured a picture of a glass of gin and tonic accompanied by the text: “I only drink gin on two occasions: When I’m thirsty and when I’m not thirsty”.

One ad, dated January 1, featured an image of the drink accompanied by the text: “Shut up liver, you’re fine! Gin?”

Other posts spoke about “making healthy choices”, referenced to an article about speeding up the metabolism, or suggested a man named “Bill” was smart for drinking gin instead of abstaining from alcohol during “dry January”.