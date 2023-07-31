The Seven Foods Nutritionists To Eat For Glowing Skin

Haerul Umam / 500px via Getty Images

If you’re someone who has struggled with acne, there’s no doubt that you’ve done everything to have flawless-looking skin. You’ve probably sampled every product on the high-street but nothing has seemed to work yet. The world of skincare can be confusing, but perhaps your skin doesn’t need new products, it just needs a new diet.

Sometimes, it’s what’s on the inside that counts. We all love a cheeky takeaway now and then but foods high in salts and sugars are known to cause breakouts and dryness.

So, maybe it’s time to take add some new foods to your diet. If you want plump and glowy skin you should eat foods that are high in vitamins A, C, and E as well as those that promote collagen growth.

“The foods we eat can play a massive part in the appearance of our skin and as it’s our body’s largest organ it’s important we take care of it,” health and nutrition expert Ashleigh Tosh from Prepped Pots says.

Tosh explains that foods like tomatoes and bell peppers can benefit us as they contain things like vitamin C and collagen. She adds that “It’s important to increase our collagen intake as we age because our body finds it harder to produce it as we get older. It’s one of the key structural proteins that’s responsible for the elasticity in our skin which is what makes it appear brighter.”

Here are the seven food that can help make your skin glow, according to the experts.

1. Bell peppers

Try incorporating peppers into your meals throughout the week. Bell peppers are rich in vitamin C and are an antioxidant which is both important for building collagen in the skin. This is what keeps the elasticity in your skin, helping you look youthful.

2. Fatty Fish

Fish is high in omega 3 and these fatty acids help to keep your skin hydrated, supple and can reduce inflammation. Try incorporating different fish into your diet like cod and salmon and your skin will be glowing in no time!

3. Walnuts

If you’re not a fan of fish, walnuts are a great alternative as they’re also high in omega-3. They also contain high levels of vitamin E which can prevent skin damage. Walnuts are really easy to weave into your diet, they can be enjoyed as a snack or sprinkled on top of porridge, yoghurt and incorporated into things like salads and pancakes.

4. Almonds

Almonds are also beneficial for the skin due to their high levels of linoleic acid. This promotes plumpness of the skin and can help it to appear softer and smoother. Incorporate almonds into your diet as a quick grab-and-go snack throughout the day.

5. Cucumbers

We all know that water is an essential part of having healthy skin so it’s no surprise that water-rich foods like cucumbers and watermelons are a great way to consume more water. Increasing your overall water intake improves the skin’s hydration.

6. Avocados

This fatty fruit is high in both vitamin C and A which are responsible for repairing the skin and preventing dryness.

7. Tomatoes