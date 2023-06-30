Want Better Skin? The Answer Could Be A Visit To A 'Snow Spa'

Kimpton Blythswood Glasgow It's only for the brave.

In an effort to get our dream skin, we’re going to further, more innovative lengths to achieve that gorgeous, lit-from-within-glow that Gwyneth Paltrow would be envious of.

Something Glasgow’s only five-star hotel, Kimpton Blythswood Square, knows something about, as they’ve recently launched a refurbished, state-of-the-art spa, in what they’re calling a ‘new era of wellness’.

Guests will choose from four wellness journeys expertly designed to leave feeling either relaxed, detoxed, invigorated or recovered.

The new spa, inspired by the idyllic Scottish Hebridean islands, features a Himalayan salt room — literally a sauna room created out of Himalayan salt tiles! — soundscape relaxation beds, moss-clad walls, seaweed bathing, a relaxing pool and, Scotland’s very first snow shower.

It’s not just a shower, though… For those brave enough, the room is spacious enough to be laid in so you can enjoy the therapeutic and aesthetic benefits of the cold for your muscles and skin.

One of only two snow showers in the UK, guests can stand or sit as fresh snow falls down — which encourages body temperature and blood circulation to restore to normal temperatures, promoting recovery and release of muscle tension.

You can really feel like you’re at one with nature, with the walls featuring moving images of snow-clad mountains and trees.

Made famous by the ‘Ice Man’ Wim Hof, ice and snow treatments have been shown to have benefits for our skin, eliminating puffiness, especially around the eyes, reducing oil, easing acne, and reducing swelling and inflammation, as well as boosting our skin’s natural glow.

Stars from Bella Hadid to Kate Moss to Irina Shayk famously love an icy face bath first thing in the morning to tighten, lift and invigorate their skin.

Skincare pros love it, too. Celeb facialist Ole Henriksen incorporates ice cubs into his treatments, too, to boost circulation and the absorption of his products. “If you apply a serum to the skin and put ice on it afterwards, the capillaries restrict, and it creates a pulling effect that helps ingredients penetrate deeper,” he explained in an interview.

Snow’s just one element of the new spa’s elevated beauty offering, though.

Finlay Anderson, Spa Director at Kimpton Blythswood Square and Area Spa Director for IHG Hotels & Resorts says the spa has been designed to capture all of your senses: “The concept — taking influence from the Scottish Hebrides and wellbeing benefits of nature — places Spa at Blythswood at the core of wellness in Scotland.

“Guests will be reminded of the rugged landscapes, clear waters and natural beauty, while the team’s experience has allowed us to develop meaningful, multi-sensory experiences for our guests.