‘The Simpsons’ Jabs Back At Apu Stereotype Claims In New Episode

‘The Simpsons’, in an episode that aired Sunday (8 April), appears to push back at a recent documentary that claims the character Apu generates negative stereotypes of South Asian people.
The film ‘The Problem With Apu’ suggests that the show’s portrayal of the convenience store-owner character (voiced by white actor Hank Azaria) prompts some viewers to imitate his thick Indian accent and catchphrases, spreading a casual racism.
But Sunday’s installment of ‘The Simpsons’ fires back:
As Marge reads a self-edited version of a bedtime story to Lisa to make it as “inoffensive as a Sunday in Cincinnati,” Lisa complains the story has become pointless. “So what am I supposed to do?” Marge asks.
“It’s hard to say,” Lisa answers. “Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive, is now politically incorrect.”
“What can you do?” Lisa adds, looking at her bedside photo of Apu.
“Some things will be dealt with at a later date,” Marge adds.
“If at all,” Lisa says.
Comedian Hari Kondabolu, who starred in and co-produced the Apu documentary, took his disappointment in the new episode to Twitter.
“This is sad,” he wrote, adding: “The Simpsons response tonight is not a jab at me, but at what many of us consider progress.”
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.