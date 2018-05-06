The Sites Of Toppled Temples In Syria Should Be Treated As Crime Scenes

When I first went to Palmyra 10 years ago it was in my view, the most beautiful and evocative ruined classical city from the ancient world. When it came under sustained and brutal attack from so-called Islamic State from May 2015 until March 2017 I, like most with a care for art, architecture and history, were appalled. After so called Islamic State was finally ejected I wanted to return to see the true extent of the damage and discover what could be done.

I joined forces with Don McCullin, the veteran war photographer whose passion for Palmyra matches my own, and secured a commission from the BBC Arts, with Adrian Sibley acting as director.

Our subsequent foray into the heart, body and soul of Syria, undertaken early in 2018, is told in the BBC Four film The Road to Palmyra (on Monday 7th May, 9.00pm). We managed to get to all the locations we hoped to visit, gain entry to museums long closed to the public to see shattered and salvaged collections of ancient art, and we met people with extraordinary stories to tell.

Don took photographs he had failed to capture on his previous journeys to Palmyra and I explored the major structures attacked by so called Islamic State and was able, in conversation with Syrian experts, to take a view about future possibilities. I was able to confirm that the Temple of Bel has been hit very hard with many of its precious carved stones utterly shattered. Authentic and large-scale reconstruction is hard to imagine. The Syrian expert that I met on site Dr Ahmed Deeb from the Government’s Directorate General of Antiquities and Museums (DGAM), claimed that 40% of the temple’s stones are in good condition and re-usable. Contemplating the mound of rubble that was the temple, it was hard to see how this optimistic reading was arrived at. I suggested that, in this case, rather than attempting a complex reconstruction using new stone, it might be more meaningful to leave this ruin as a statement about man’s inhumanity to history. The DGAM man looked thoughtful for a moment and said, they already have many ruins in Syria and that reconstruction will be attempted. A fair point, but one that also reveals the very direct political aspect of this story. President Assad’s regime presents itself as the protector of Syria’s heritage (a reasonable claim since it does appear to have saved much) and evidently wants to repair Palmyra to represent its triumph over so-called Islamic State and as a token of Assad’s determination to stay in power.

More happily the Temple of Baal Shamin and the Monumental Arch, although gravely damaged, are not obliterated in the same manner as the Temple of Bell. Reconstruction of these two structures is entirely feasible. The Tetrapylon - the four ways facing gate in the centre of Colonnade Street and formed by four groups of four columns - was blown up by so called so called Islamic State as its parting gesture. It lies in ruins, but it was almost completely reconstructed in the 1960s, incorporating numerous original stones although fifteen of its sixteen columns were made of steel reinforced concrete. As a spirited evocation of the past it can rise again, similarly the upper portion of the Roman theatre that so called Islamic State blew up, had only been put back as part of a 1980s recreation, so can go back once again.