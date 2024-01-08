The Smashing Pumpkins Are Seeking A New Guitarist, And Fans Can Apply

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The Smashing Pumpkins are opening up the job listing of a lifetime to fans.

The band took to social media on Friday to announce the search for a new guitarist, apparently seeking to fill the role previously held by musician Jeff Schroeder.

“The application process is open to anyone who might be interested,” noted the group, directing potential candidates to send in a résumé and “related materials.”

The open call comes after Schroeder, a member of the Smashing Pumpkins since 2007, announced in October that he would exit the band.

In an Instagram post at the time, the guitarist reflected on joining the group as a “huge fan” himself, describing it as “one of the best decisions” of his life.

“Although it was a very difficult decision to make, I’ve decided to leave the band to make some space to explore a slightly different path,” he wrote.

The job opening arrives as the band, which released the final part of its album Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts in May, prepares to hit the road.