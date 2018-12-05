Australian police investigating the disappearance of a mother-of-two who vanished in 1982 have arrested her husband.

Chris Dawson, 70, is expected to be charged with murdering Lynette Dawson, New South Wales (NSW) authorities said.

No sign of Lynette has ever been found after she went missing from the home she shared with her husband and two young children in Sydney.

Global interest in her disappearance was revived thanks to the popular podcast by The Australian newspaper, The Teacher’s Pet, which has been downloaded more than 27 million times.

Speaking after the arrest, Lynette’s brother Greg Simms told The Australian: “We’ve had a cry, we’ve cuddled, we’re just completely over the moon that something has finally happened.”

Her nephew David Jenkins tweeted: “I’m shaking. There is a long road in front of us in bringing Lyn home, but this is a big step.”

In September police started digging at the couple’s former home, using new technologies, though no new evidence was found.