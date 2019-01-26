Melania Trump: The Telegraph Apologises 'Unreservedly' To First Lady For False Claims

The Daily Telegraph has apologised “unreservedly” to Melania Trump after it published an article last week which contained “a number of false statements”.

The paper has agreed to pay the US First Lady “substantial damages” and her legal costs following its Saturday Magazine cover story on January 19 entitled “The Mystery of Melania”.

The article included claims that Trump was struggling in her modelling career before she met her husband and that she cried on election night, it said.

The Telegraph accepted that the statements should not have been published.