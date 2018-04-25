A press watchdog has ruled that The Times “distorted” coverage about a “white Christian child” placed with Muslim foster parents in east London.

The newspaper ran three front page stories in August 2017 about a five-year-old girl “taken from her family and forced to live with a niqab-wearing foster carer” under the orders of Tower Hamlets council.

The Times alleged that the foster parents had refused to allow her to eat bacon, had removed her crucifix necklace and had encouraged her to speak Arabic, claiming that the child had said the carers “don’t speak English”.

The council complained to the Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) that the story published on August 30, ‘Judge rules child must leave Muslim foster home’, had broken the Editor’s Code regarding rules around accuracy.

The press regulator upheld the council’s complaint that the paper had implied a judge had ordered the girl to be removed from her foster carers’ home to live with her grandmother.

In fact, it was Tower Hamlets council who had sought to place the youngster with her mother’s family.

The girl’s grandmother was later revealed to be a “non-practising Muslim” who did not speak English.

In Wednesday’s edition of The Times, the Ipso ruling was mentioned on the front page, with the decision printed in full on page two.