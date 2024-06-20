The Traitors Icon Diane Has Just Joined The Star-Studded Cast Of Another Reality Show

Diane Carson Dave Benett via Getty Images

Six months after emerging as this year’s fan-favourite on The Traitors, amateur sleuth, fizzy rosé lover and all-round icon Diane Carson is about to return to our screens.

On Wednesday evening, it was announced that Diane would be back on the BBC this summer as part of the cast of Celebrity Masterchef.

Vito, Mutya and Harry will all compete on Celebrity Masterchef this year Eamonn M McCormack/Dave Bennett/Joe Maher/Getty

Joining them will be This Morning fave Craig Doyle, Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins, broadcaster Edith Bowman, Glow Up judge Dominic Skinner and comic Jamie MacDonald.

Completing the 2024 line-up are Charlotte Crosby, Danielle Harold, Jake Quickenden, Christine McGuinness, Chloe Burrows, Snoochie Shy, Tamer Hassan, Emma Thynn, Oj Borg, Eshaan Akbar and Rochenda Sandall.

Announcing her casting, Diane wrote on her personal Instagram: “Never one to shy away from a challenge, I’m delighted to announce that I’m next headed for the Celebrity Masterchef kitchen!!

“Soon to be found cooking up a storm. Unless [Ross]’ roasting of my cooking was entirely correct. Which we all know it won’t be. Actually, you’ll just have to watch to find out how I get on, won’t you?!”

She added: “Have I learned my lesson about going onto a TV show to prove a point to my kids? Clearly not. This is a fabulous show, and I’m delighted to be taking part.”

Filming on the third season of The Traitors UK is expected to get underway soon, with a widely-rumoured celebrity version also tipped to air in 2025.