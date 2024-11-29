Dramatic New Trailer For The Traitors Reveals Season 3 Start Date – And There's Not Long To Wait

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman BBC/Studio Lambert/Llara Plaza

The BBC has released a first-look teaser for the latest season of The Traitors.

After almost a year away from our screens, it’s almost time for the Bafta-winning show to return to our screens for more backstabbing, twists and – fingers crossed! – people hopelessly pointing the finger everywhere except where they shouldn’t.

On Friday morning, the first teaser for the new season was shared online, and while it doesn’t exactly give us much in the way of what to expect, there’s one crucial detail that has been confirmed.

The Traitors will be back on Wednesday 1 January in what we can only describe as absolutely perfect New Year’s Day viewing.

Watch the trailer for yourself below:

As ever, The Traitors will air over four weeks on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights on BBC One at 9pm (although the first two will actually be on slightly earlier at 8pm).

Next year, though, there’ll actually be two seasons of The Traitors for us to look forward to, with the first ever celebrity edition also due to air later in 2025.

Meanwhile, one star we shouldn’t expect to see on the line-up is Ricky Gervais, despite what you may have read.