The Traitors Fans Have 1 Big Reason To Get Excited After The BBC's Latest Announcement

If the current series of The Traitors is moving a little too quickly for your liking, the BBC has just made an announcement you’re going to like.
With the third series of the Bafta-winning is currently in full swing, the latest season of the American version also recently kicked off across the pond.
Unlike the UK version, The Traitors US is made up of former contestants from other reality shows and other famous faces, including RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Bob The Drag Queen, Selling Sunset’s Chrishelle Stause and Sam Asghari, the ex-husband of pop singer Britney Spears.
And while the BBC kept us waiting a full six months before season two of The Traitors US arrived on iPlayer, they’re being a bit snappier with things this time around.
On Tuesday morning, the BBC announced that the first five seasons of The Traitors US would be available to stream from Friday 24 January, which just happens to be the day of the UK final.
After that, new episodes of the US show will premiere on the catch-up service every Friday morning at 6am, after they’ve aired in the US.
Host Alan Cumming teased: “Come friend, come foe, come one, come all. To the highlands to see who lives and who falls. Jokers and fools. Queens and kings. They’ll take to the stage on invisible strings.”
A fourth series of The Traitors UK will be filmed in the Scottish highland over the summer, followed by the show’s first ever celebrity edition, which will air on BBC One later in the year.