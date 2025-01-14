The Traitors Fans Have 1 Big Reason To Get Excited After The BBC's Latest Announcement

Claudia Winkleman in front of the famous Traitors castle. BBC

If the current series of The Traitors is moving a little too quickly for your liking, the BBC has just made an announcement you’re going to like.

With the third series of the Bafta-winning is currently in full swing, the latest season of the American version also recently kicked off across the pond.

Advertisement

And while the BBC kept us waiting a full six months before season two of The Traitors US arrived on iPlayer, they’re being a bit snappier with things this time around.

🏰 It's official. The Traitors US Series 3 will descend upon BBC iPlayer



More ➡️ https://t.co/dqhA1xQXMG pic.twitter.com/s7qr7cejyQ — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) January 14, 2025

Advertisement

On Tuesday morning, the BBC announced that the first five seasons of The Traitors US would be available to stream from Friday 24 January, which just happens to be the day of the UK final.

After that, new episodes of the US show will premiere on the catch-up service every Friday morning at 6am, after they’ve aired in the US.

Host Alan Cumming teased: “Come friend, come foe, come one, come all. To the highlands to see who lives and who falls. Jokers and fools. Queens and kings. They’ll take to the stage on invisible strings.”

Advertisement

Check out the full line-up joining Alan in the castle this time around here.