'The UK Will Always Be Their Home': Brutal Reactions To Theresa May's Windrush Day Message

When Britain’s outgoing prime minister shared a Windrush Day message on Twitter, condemnation was swift. On Saturday Theresa May tweeted a two minute video clip in which she acknowledged the Windrush generation’s contribution to Britain and offered warm words of praise for the migrants on the first national Windrush Day. ″They [Windrush generation] helped rebuild post-war Britain laying the foundation for the country we know today - and making our culture richer and our society stronger,” she said. ″When Britain made the call for help, they did not hesitate to answer. So, on this Windrush Day and everyday, let us give thanks to those pioneering men and women. They crossed an ocean to build a future for themselves, for their communities and, above all for the United Kingdom - the country that will always be their home”.

On this Windrush Day and every day, let us give thanks to those pioneering men and women. They crossed an ocean to build a future for themselves, their communities and the UK, the country that will always be their home. pic.twitter.com/YvUeEB0U2d — Theresa May (@theresa_may) June 22, 2019

Reacting to the clip, Louise Haigh, Labour MP for Sheffield Heeley and Shadow Policing & Crime Minister, said: “This woman has precisely no shame”. While leader of the Labour Scottish Party, Richard Leonard, tweeted: “You forgot the part [when] your government deported them unlawfully.” Brent MP Dawn Butler tweeted: ”@TheresaMay as you seek to leave a legacy. It would be nice if you amend your wrong of the hostile environment and leave a lasting symbol and ensure that all Windrush cases are resolved before you leave office.”

#WindrushDay Justice has yet to be done. @theresa_may as you seek to leave a legacy. It would be nice if you amend your wrong of the hostile environment and leave a lasting symbol and ensure that all Windrush cases are resolved before you leave office. https://t.co/aMCHQHUuRQ — (((Dawn Butler MP))) (@DawnButlerBrent) June 22, 2019

Amelia Gentleman, the Guardian journalist who broke news of the Windrush scandal in April 2018, tweeted: “This is really annoying. An earnest declaration by Theresa May (her eyes straining to look sincere) of the debt owed to the Windrush generation when these same people are still suffering from the hostile environment policies she introduced and hasn’t repealed.”

This is really annoying



An earnest declaration by Theresa May (her eyes straining to look sincere) of the debt owed to the #Windrush generation



When these same people are still suffering from the hostile environment policies she introduced and hasn't repealed https://t.co/ok7aObNfZP — amelia gentleman (@ameliagentleman) June 22, 2019

“Couldn’t make this up. The very person responsible for causing chaos and untold distress to Windrush generation is now thanking them,” one Michelle Glascott observed. One user, with the @SkyeCitySeries, wrote: “Imagine being thanked by your abuser who deported your friends, many never to return. Thanked by the woman who refused to compensate so many victims. Thanked by the leader who wanted you out the country. As a father of mixed-raced kids, I’d like to say Fuck Theresa May!”

Imagine being thanked by your abuser who deported your friends, many never to return. Thanked by the woman who refused to compensate so many victims. Thanked by the leader who wanted you out the country. As a father of mixed-raced kids, I'd like to say Fuck Theresa May! — RD Hale 🌹 (@SkyeCitySeries) June 22, 2019

A man, who goes by the name Keith Harris, posted a sarcastic reaction: “Alexa. Show me the exact moment where self awareness died”.

Alexa. Show me the exact moment where self awareness died https://t.co/TneW8YwoPX — Keith Harris (@Keithharris76) June 22, 2019

“The hypocricy is staggering,” another person said. Someone else wrote: “Fair play, if my entire generation had had been recently deliberately targeted, dehumanised and many of our lives personally destroyed by one specific person, I reckon I’d forgive them for doing a clout chasing ‘cheers for rebuilding our country though! ta’ post on Twitter”.

Am I having a stroke or did Theresa May actually tweet about the Windrush generation “always having a home” in the very country she deported them from?????????? pic.twitter.com/JeGuOzWQPv — Gena-mour Barrett (@SmileGena) June 22, 2019