A campaign to recover the anchor of the Windrush ship has been launched by activists hoping to get it displayed as a national monument to black British history.

This comes as the prime minister announced on Saturday that a memorial to the Windrush generation will be created at London’s Waterloo Station.

The HMT Empire Windrush brought the first wave of Caribbean migrants to Britain to help rebuild the country after the devastation of the second world war.

On 22 June 1948 the ship arrived in Tilbury Docks, Essex, with around 500 Caribbean, Polish and Maltese passengers aboard.

It made its final voyage in 1954 after catching fire and sinking off the coast of Algeria, where the wreck now lies 2,600 metres below the surface.

Patrick Vernon OBE, the man behind the petition, has timed his campaign to coincide with the first-ever Windrush Day, which was set up in 2018 in the aftermath of a scandal involving the government’s so-called ‘hostile environment’ policy. He believes the anchor should be transformed into a national monument to multicultural Britain. Speaking to HuffPost UK, he said: “The ship’s anchor is really important here because it’s about symbolising migration, racial equality, a shared history of belonging and citizenship. “The ship has become almost like out of sight, out of mind – like a Greek myth that people have read about or imagined,” he said.