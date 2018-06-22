The UK Is Marking The First Ever Windrush Day, After Months Of Scandal

Today is the UK’s first ever day of commemoration for Windrush migrants, which was announced after a huge scandal enveloped the government after it emerged many Caribbean-born residents were being treated as illegal immigrants.
It’s a significant date: the 22 June marks 70 years since the landing of the MV Empire Windrush in Britain, the boat that brought many Caribbean people to the UK.
Around 500 migrants were on board when it arrived at Tilbury Docks, Essex, on 22 June 1948, who came to help the re-building of post-war Britain, taking on key jobs across British society.
But the children of this generation of migrants have now been targeted by the Home Office in recent years, as part of the government’s hostile environment’ policy.
Some were wrongly deported and denied access to the NHS, work and housing despite having a legal right to be in the UK.
Theresa May, who has faced fierce criticism for her role in shaping the policy when she was Home Secretary, is expected to attend a Government-funded Westminster Abbey service on Friday to mark the moment hundreds of Caribbean migrants stepped off the ship.
The congregation at the Abbey on Friday will hear the world premiere of a specially composed Anthem to Windrush, and celebrant Very Reverend Dr John Hall, Dean of Westminster., will wear a robe featuring a photo montage of aspects of black history in Britain since the arrival of Windrush seven decades ago.
I think it’s a moment to celebrate the people who gave so much and took so little, but it is a little bittersweet David Lammy MP
An event will also be held at the Essex docks where the landmark nautical journey concluded.
Labour’s David Lammy, who organised a campaign on behalf of those affected, said the scandal has left British-Caribbeans feeling like “second class citizens”.
“I think it’s a moment to celebrate the people who gave so much and took so little, but it is a little bittersweet,” he said.
“I think the Windrush scandal of late has left a very nasty taste in the mouth and there will be many Britons who feel sad that that has happened.”
Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott has also called on the Government to reveal the full extent of the scandal and to publish figures on the number of people affected.
The politician, who has written to Home Secretary Sajid Javid, said: “Warm words about commemorating the Windrush generation are not enough.
Ahead of the 70th anniversary of the arrival of the Empire Windrush the government needs to come clean about the extent of the Windrush crisis that was created on their watch as a result of the hostile environment.
“Our fellow citizens from the Windrush generation and their families have a right to know how many people have suffered at the hands of the Home Office.”
The Government effort to right the wrongs of the scandal continued this week with a Home Office announcement that Wendy Williams, one of Her Majesty’s Inspectors of Constabulary, and a former Chief Crown Prosecutor, will oversee a review of the lessons learned from Windrush.
More than 2,000 people have been provided documentation since April by the dedicated Windrush taskforce, the Home Office said, helping them to demonstrate their right to residence.
Under the new Windrush scheme, which offers free citizenship for Commonwealth citizens who arrived before 1973 and children who joined their parents before they turned 18, 285 people have so far been granted citizenship, they added.
So far the Home Office has made contact with 11 people who may have been wrongfully removed from the UK as a result of the fiasco.