The UK Is Marking The First Ever Windrush Day, After Months Of Scandal

PA Wire/PA Images It is 70 years since the MV Empire Windrush landed in Britain

Today is the UK’s first ever day of commemoration for Windrush migrants, which was announced after a huge scandal enveloped the government after it emerged many Caribbean-born residents were being treated as illegal immigrants.

It’s a significant date: the 22 June marks 70 years since the landing of the MV Empire Windrush in Britain, the boat that brought many Caribbean people to the UK.

Around 500 migrants were on board when it arrived at Tilbury Docks, Essex, on 22 June 1948, who came to help the re-building of post-war Britain, taking on key jobs across British society.

But the children of this generation of migrants have now been targeted by the Home Office in recent years, as part of the government’s hostile environment’ policy.

Some were wrongly deported and denied access to the NHS, work and housing despite having a legal right to be in the UK.

Theresa May, who has faced fierce criticism for her role in shaping the policy when she was Home Secretary, is expected to attend a Government-funded Westminster Abbey service on Friday to mark the moment hundreds of Caribbean migrants stepped off the ship.

The congregation at the Abbey on Friday will hear the world premiere of a specially composed Anthem to Windrush, and celebrant Very Reverend Dr John Hall, Dean of Westminster., will wear a robe featuring a photo montage of aspects of black history in Britain since the arrival of Windrush seven decades ago.