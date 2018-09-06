“I can’t believe I’m here,” a tearful Vernon Vanriel told his older sister Lynette, who greeted him in the arrivals hall of Gatwick Airport.

The 63-year-old touched down on British soil just after 8am on Thursday, marking the end of a 13-year battle to return to the UK.

One of nearly 100 members of the Windrush generation the Home Office recently admitted it had wrongly removed from the UK, Vanriel emerged from passport control with his T-shirt pulled over his head, carrying a small bag, but no suitcase.

HuffPost was invited to witness the emotional moment the Jamaican-born former boxer was reunited with his sister, brother Cecil and another relative, who surrounded and hugged him.

Cecil said: “I didn’t think this day would come. So many people have been in Vernon’s position, of the Windrush generation and unable to come back, and haven’t lived to see the day that they return. This is a miracle.”

