Starting next month, US citizens will be legally allowed to find the blueprints for a gun online, download them onto a 3D-printer and then create that firearm from scratch.

These often plastic-based weapons are not registered which can make them virtually untraceable, often resulting in them being called ‘ghost guns’.

Unsurprisingly, the idea of lawfully allowing the public to do this has caused quite a fair amount of controversy. In fact the reason it’s being allowed at all is because of a lengthy court case involving the US Department of State.