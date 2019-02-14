7 Prints That Celebrate The Number One Person In Your Life (You)

We could all do with a reminder to love ourselves more – and what better place to prompt self-belief and compassion than in your own home?
Enter self-love prints, a heartfelt reminder to be kinder to the number one person in your life: you.
Here are some uplifting and affordable prints to hang in your home or prop up against a wall if you can’t be bothered to get the hammer out. No judgement here, babes, you do you.
We All Grow at Different Rates Print, Etsy, £11.97
Just in case you need reminding that it’s ok to go at your own pace. This is also ideal if you’re too lazy to look after a real plant.
Positive Affirmation Print, Not On The High Street, £10
This positive message will hang nicely on your walls and serve as a boost to your self-esteem whenever you walk past it.
Self Love, Red Bubble, £24
A single line drawing which represents how self-care should be: simple.
Pose, Juniqe, £19.95
A love heart that won’t make you cringe (for that, read more about the love sausage here).
Belly Rub, East End Prints, £29.95
Quite literally brighten up your walls and put a smile on your face with this sunshine belly rub print.
Still Growing, Etsy, £10
Celebrate the journey to self acceptance and how you’re constantly changing with this reassuring piece on Etsy.
Be You Wall Art, Etsy, £3.83
Well, who else are you going to be? You won’t forget this in a hurry if you see it everyday at home.
