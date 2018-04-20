The Waugh Zone Friday April 20, 2018

It’s the final day of the Commonwealth summit. After talks at Windsor Castle, Theresa May will stand alongside other leaders for a press conference in central London this evening. Despite new agreements on plastics pollution and climate change, it’s the Windrush scandal that has obviously overshadowed the week’s events. May will have to answer directly whether anything she did during her time at the Home Office contributed to the mistreatment. As I suggested yesterday, the issue of compensation is growing. At a powerful meeting in the Commons last night, David Lammy stepped up calls for reparations. Treasury minister Liz Truss on Question Time said ministers ‘want to help with financial losses’. If the PM wants to reclaim the political initiative and recover some personal pride, she could be more proactive than that today.

The Home Office revealed yesterday that the number of cases had now gone up to 232. First it was 49, then 113, now it’s above 200. And today there are yet more cases of disgraceful treatment. Leighton Joseph Robinson, 58, went to Jamaica for his 50th birthday, it was the first time he had been back to the Caribbean since arriving in Britain aged six. But what was supposed to be a once in a lifetime holiday turned into a nightmare when, on his way home, he was stopped at the airport and told that he could not return home to Northampton on the Jamaican passport he had brought for the trip. He ended up staying in Jamaica for 21 months, stranded and living in one-room bedsits and cheap hostels. “I felt like someone had just punched me in the head. ‘What do you mean, I cannot come back?’ I thought”.

Attempts by the PM to defuse the row have unravelled embarrassingly in recent days. The Guardian splashes on the continuing plight of Albert Thompson, the Londoner still denied NHS cancer treatment despite May’s claims his case would be sorted. And former chief of staff Nick Timothy was caught being economical with the acutalite in claiming May attempted to block notorious ‘go home’ immigration vans in 2013. Bloomberg got hold of Home Office emails that confirmed “the Home Secretary has commented that it is right to advertise enforcement action”. The Times splashes on a wider Cabinet clash over immigration, with hardline Brexiteers like Esther McVey and Andrea Leadsom wanting an immigration bill speeded up. But Amber Rudd looks like she’s got No.10’s full support as it’s Brexit that’s driven the delay.

As for the Commonwealth itself, it looks like the leaders will today decide that Prince Charles will become their new head after the Queen’s reign. Jeremy Corbyn had picked up on a debate by some leaders that they should instead pick a leader from one of their own, on a rotating basis. Her Majesty stretched protocol yesterday to state it was her ‘sincere wish’ that Charles will ‘one day’ succeed her, adding she had succeeded her own father in the role. Shadow International Development Secretary Kate Osamor had told The House magazine last week that Charles should not get the post because ‘we need someone people respect’.

Anita Sethi certainly didn’t feel respected when she met the Prince of Wales at a Commonwealth event this week. In a Guardian op-ed, she reveals “Charles asked ‘And where are you from?’ ‘Manchester, UK,’ I said. ‘Well, you don’t look like it! he said, and laughed…That the mooted next leader of an organisation that represents one-third of the people on the planet commented that I, a brown woman, did not look as if I was from a city in the UK is shocking.” This week has shown that asking people from British-based minority communities ‘where are you from?’ is more than a gaffe by the heir to the throne. It’s been Government policy. Will the PM acknowledge that fully tonight?