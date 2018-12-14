The Waugh Zone Friday December 14, 2018

In case anyone doubted that Wednesday’s vote of confidence was anything other than a brief respite from Theresa May’s ongoing troubles, the EU last night confirmed it. The blunt and brutal message to the PM was that there’s no way she will get fresh ‘legal’ assurances on her Brexit deal. No matter what language the leaders spoke, the answer was ‘No’. She didn’t get anything at all on an ‘end date’ for the vexed customs backstop. The Telegraph’s Europe editor Peter Foster describes her treatment as ‘an absolute kicking’.

Throughout the past two years, Brussels has been frustrated by the lack of detail, or the sheer impracticality, of the UK’s plans. And the EU27 felt that May last night was frustratingly vague about what kind of ‘legal’ assurances she wanted. Jean-Claude Juncker twisted the knife in his late night press conference: “Our UK friends need to say what they want, instead of asking us to say what we want, and so we would like within a few weeks our UK friends to set out their expectations for us, because this debate is sometimes nebulous and imprecise.” This fascinating clip shows a clearly irritated May saying ‘come on’ to Juncker.

Most damning of all, the BBC has got hold of a diplomatic note which states that May was “not really clear” when she made her 10-minute speech to the gathering. That sounds like a withering echo of the complaints Tory MPs had during the tense 1922 Committee the other night. New intake backbencher Lee Rowley put it perfectly, telling May to her face “stamina is not a strategy”. He could have added that panic is no substitute for policy. And it was surely panic that caused May to talk on the steps of No.10 about ‘legal’ assurances. With that one phrase, she set herself up to fail last night.

De facto deputy PM David Lidington tried to put a brave face on it all on the Today programme, pointing to the stronger language from the EU on things like the temporary nature of the ‘backstop’. He suggested that further talks would be undertaken, though Austria’s idea of a special Brexit summit in January was firmly rebuffed last night. There is a case for saying that Brussels’ hardline stance has actually helped May by ramming home there really isn’t a better negotiated deal on offer than hers. But back home Tory MPs are already saying ‘we told you so’.