The Waugh Zone Friday December 7, 2018

Theresa May and her Cabinet are back on the No.10 PR ‘grid’. Today is ‘Brexit for the whole UK day’ as more than 30 ministers “fan out” (such an exciting, dramatic verb) across the country to sell the PM’s deal. New Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay is in Peterborough, Philip Hammond is at a school in Surrey and, wait for it, Liz Truss is visiting a butcher in East Anglia (can’t wait to see her Insta-close ups of dead meat). It all looks like a weird displacement activity for a Government that is sticking its fingers in its ears ahead of defeat on Tuesday.

The plain fact is that the Brexiteers and the DUP are unbiddable, unshakeable and unpersuadeable. The usual tricks of last minute concessions just aren’t working. Last night was a case in point, as the new amendment to give Stormont and MPs a say over the customs ‘backstop’ was tabled by state-sanctioned dissidents Hugo Swire, Richard Graham and Bob Neill. Arlene Foster swiftly Tweeted ‘domestic legislative tinkering won’t cut it’. On the Today programme, Swire himself admitted his proposal was not the same as a proper exit mechanism or deadline. “It’s not the same, it doesn’t just automatically time expire. But it is better than the current situation…this is about the nearest we feel we can probe.” It’s not so much a ‘Plan B’, as a ‘Plan A, subsection IV)’

Chief Whip Julian Smith said last night there is no ‘Plan B’. “There is no plan, no plan for a vote loss,” he told ITV News, as part of an extraordinary behind-the-scenes look at how the whips are trying to win MPs round. Many ministers are baffled why Smith thought it was a good idea to have him captured on camera trying, and failing, to persuade Philip Davies to back the deal. I’m told No.10 were only told about the TV project a week after it started, which has certainly raised eyebrows.

Still, no matter how good (or bad) the whips’ sales pitch is, it’s what they are selling that matters most and the product is just not going to change before Tuesday. After Sir Graham Brady urged the idea of postponing the vote, all sorts of mad ideas have been flying around in Government about how to do that (a new business motion on Monday, or Michael Gove simply talking out the debate at 7pm, without a vote, on Tuesday). Believe it or not, some May loyalists are even predicting the loss could be kept down to 30, a number they say they can use as ‘base camp’ to scale the mountain of victory in a second vote just before Christmas. But without the political oxygen supply of the DUP, it’s that final ascent that will be the most dangerous for the PM.