The Waugh Zone Friday June 22, 2018

Theresa May’s ministers just can’t resist indulging in tit-for-tat spats over Brexit. Chancellor Philip Hammond last night used his Mansion House speech to hit back at Boris Johnson’s jibe that the Treasury was ‘the heart of Remain’. Saying he wanted the UK to “maintain low friction borders and open markets” with the EU, he stressed: “That does not make the Treasury, on my watch, ‘the enemy of Brexit’; rather, it makes it the champion of prosperity for the British people outside the EU, but working and trading closely with it.”

For their part, Brexiteers will be cheered that Hammond was forced to utter a form of words that suggested some kind of ‘Brexit dividend’ for the NHS, without actually using that phrase. And Leavers will wholeheartedly agree with US ambassador Woody Johnson who has said in a Channel 4 documentary that the current “defeatist attitude towards Brexit is a bit sorrowing to me”. The film also has a telling vignette when National Security Adviser Mark Sedwill reveals Trump’s official state visit is planned for next year. “I think for him to be the first big visit after Brexit … This is a Brexit president!”

But before Leave supporters get too overconfident ahead of this month’s Cabinet awayday special on Brexit, the Spectator’s James Forsyth revealed yesterday that both Greg Clark and David Gauke argued in Cabinet that the public finances relied on a soft Brexit – no colleagues pushed back. Also, as Brussels ramps up its own preparations for ‘no deal’, Airbus has warned such an outcome would “directly threaten” its future in the UK – along with thousands of skilled jobs. Airbus CEO Tom Williams told Today: “We’ve got to protect our employees, customers and shareholders. We need clarity”.

As it happens, I’ve been sent an assessment by City finance firm Jefferies in which they hint this is all a cry for help rather than a real jobs threat, pointing out it is very difficult to replace the UK’s supply chain in years, let alone months. But the assessment note has this kicker: “We have wondered why Airbus is so vocal on Brexit as by drawing attention to its potential exposure it has nothing to gain, not in share price terms. At least Airbus cares. We are grateful to Airbus for that.”