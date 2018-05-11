The Waugh Zone Friday May 11, 2018

Keeping her party happy over grammar schools is a minor headache for Theresa May, compared to the ongoing migraine of splits over post-Brexit customs plans. Ahead of next Tuesday’s sub-Cabinet committee on the vexed topic, the PM’s latest solution is to assign individual ministers to work on improving each of the two options. The Times, Sun and ITV all got wind of the plan to create two new ‘working groups’ to refine the options. Liam Fox, Michael Gove and David Lidington are in charge of refining the ‘crazy’ customs partnership, while David Davis, Greg Clark and Karen Bradley will review the ‘highly streamlined’ customs arrangement option.

Some Brexiteers are scathing about Greg Clark’s dire warnings that ditching the partnership idea could devastate our car industry. One Cabinet minister has told our Owen (read his Brexit Briefing here): “Greg appears to be re-fighting the referendum, this is Project Fear 3.0. Instead of listening to vested interests he should pay more attention to the 17.4 million who voted to take back control of our trade policy.” The car industry are indeed a ‘vested interest’, but Government’s don’t normally describe them as such.

Still, criticising each option is the easy bit. The hard bit is coming up with ways of making them more palatable politically and more workable practically. If the combined brains of the civil service can’t do either, what chance have the politicians? One answer, yet again, is delay. The new working groups mean progress may not happen until the week after next. Yesterday Andrea Leadsom announced the coming Parliamentary business for the next fortnight and there was no mention of the EU Withdrawal Bill (laden with 14 Lords amendments) coming before MPs.

The Telegraph reports that Gove fears Brussels will use the threat of a hard border in Northern Ireland to hold the UK ‘hostage’ over Brexit, which is unfortunate phraseology to say the least. But there’s more. Steve Swinford reveals Gove made his remarks to a private dinner, warning the EU’s ‘backstop’ idea could be ‘trojan horse’. Meanwhile, Jacob Rees-Mogg appeared on BBC Northern Ireland last night to set out why he didn’t need to visit the region. “I don’t think my visiting the border is really going to give me a fundamental insight into the border, beyond what one can get from studying it” (Watch the clip HERE).

Exactly two years on from the launch of Boris’s Brexit bus, rival Leave.EU was fined £70k this morning for breaking rules on EU referendum spending. But there is a bigger politics in play in all this, especially given the ‘vested interests’ mentioned above. Remainer Tories fear that just as May wasted the party’s strong card on the economy in last year’s general election, she also risks undermining free market economics by backing any Brexit that curbs trade and jobs. By saying ‘some things are more important than free trade [ie sovereignty]’, they worry May will concede vital territory to Jeremy Corbyn, whose main message is roughly ‘many, many things are more important than free trade’. Economic nationalism/populism is a dangerous game for a Conservative party to play, especially when it can be outbid by the Left. The next few weeks may tell us which side May’s really on.