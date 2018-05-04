The Waugh Zone Friday May 4, 2018

As he staged a victory lap in Plymouth this morning, Jeremy Corbyn was asked if the wider local election results showed that the country had now ‘reached peak Corbyn’? “No, no,” he replied. “There’s much more to come and it’s going to get even better…winning Plymouth is a sign Labour is back in this part of Britain. Labour is back to gain parliamentary seats”. Yet given that Plymouth was the only council the party took from the Tories, gaining Parliamentary seats looks far from certain on the basis of last night.

As the country woke up today, it was worth remembering that local election results are a patchwork quilt, not a uniform duvet. Unlike a general election, voters can also often mix-and-match their ballot papers, so it can be notoriously difficult to read wider lessons. Yet with that health warning notwithstanding, the story of 2018 seems to confirm that of 2017: following the collapse of UKIP and the Brexit vote, Labour is doing well in the big cities, the Tories are doing well in small towns and suburbs, but neither is strong enough to win a Parliamentary majority. We have a long way to go, but was last night a sneak peek of 2022?

Conservative and Labour MPs alike are also asking themselves that question: have we reached ‘Peak Corbyn’? Despite the mass of activism and canvassing, the party failed to win its key targets like Barnet and Swindon (visited repeatedly by Corbyn), went backwards in Nuneaton, Walsall, Derby and Hillingdon - and only managed to dislodge the Tories in Trafford thanks to a stunning win by the Greens in Altrincham.

One battle Labour lost terribly was the game of expectations management. Even suggesting it could win Westminster or Wandsworth was ill-advised. In 1990, Tory chairman Ken Baker famously spun that the party retaining the two flagships was a triumph, despite losing lots of other councils at the height of poll tax anger. In 2018, over-eager Labour activists did the Tories’ spin work for them in touting the possibility of upsets in London. (The expectation of victory, however, was genuine in Barnet, but see below).

That PR failure may mask the wider, steady erosion of Conservative support in other areas like Ealing and Redbridge. We could still see the Tories emerge with their lowest ever number of councillors in the capital since the early 1970s. More boroughs may have zero Conservative representation, and in other areas they may be reduced to a mere rump. Hillingdon aside (where Boris Johnson has his seat and Labour failed to wipe the smile off his face), their long-term demise in the capital may be further confirmed.

There were reasons to be cheerful for Corbyn in pockets of the country outside London. In Swindon, Labour’s increased share of the vote suggests the two Tory MPs could be in trouble, even though the council didn’t change hands. In Portsmouth too its vote share went up. The party even won the normally solid Tory ward of Ramsbottom in Bury. Yet there was little evidence of a wider straight switch of Tory to Labour votes. As I write, the Tories are - incredibly - down by just one seat overall. Labour have made just 30-odd gains, not much more than the Lib Dems. In normal years, Oppositions win hundreds of extra seats mid-term.

Corbyn showed last year that he can bounce back from a set of dire local election results to use a national campaign to surprise people. But Labour’s momentum (with a capital ‘M’ and a lower case one) looks stalled after last night. Eight years into a Tory-led government, perhaps the biggest lesson is that Labour cannot rely just on inertia and steady disillusion with the incumbents to win power. To get a sustainable majority, an Opposition needs to actively win, not just bank on a Government passively losing. Last night confirmed the status quo in much of England. And the status quo is no victory for Labour.