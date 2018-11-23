The Waugh Zone Friday November 23, 2018

This morning, Damian Hinds was the Cabinet Minister on the Today programme. He did a good job, sounding reasonable and candid in equal measure. But a quick glance at Today’s Cabinet guests through this week is instructive. Monday was Greg Clark, Tuesday was David Gauke, Wednesday was Amber Rudd, Thursday was Matt Hancock and today was Hinds. Every single one of them voted to Remain in the EU. None of them was a Leaver.

As I noted in yesterday’s WaughZone, Michael Gove finally came out swinging at the despatch box this week and made a robust defence of the PM, at least on the fisheries bit of her plans. In coming days and weeks, May really needs Gove (and Liam Fox) to step up to the plate and defend the whole of her document - on TV, radio and crucially in chats with wavering backbenchers. He was the minister who first suggested earlier this year that while the deal may be far from perfect, it would be up to a future PM and future governments to improve on it.

The Spectator’s Fraser Nelson reports that Gove may be among a hard core of Cabinet Brexiteers who actually hope that, once the first Commons vote is held, they can push May into a ‘mitigated no deal’ option, requesting a 12-month extension of Article 50 to hammer out side-deals to keep trucks moving and planes flying. The real problem with this plan is the PM has herself categorically ruled out, repeatedly, any delay to Exit Day. In PMQs this week, she gave Esther McVey her personal “assurance that the UK will leave the EU on March 29, 2019”. May correctly assumes that millions of Leave voters would be appalled by the idea of yet another 12 months in the EU, having been promised a specific date two years ago.

May was also categoric yesterday that she would never, ever introduce the necessary legislation for a second referendum (and a new vote would need its own legislation not amendments to motions or bills), as long as she was PM. That suggests she will simply ignore any Commons majority on the issue and dare the Remainers in her party to do their worst. Her tough line on a referendum, together with her vow to quit the EU on March 29, suggests that her threat of ‘no Brexit at all’ is really all about losing a motion of confidence that Labour is sure to demand in the Commons. But would a hardy band of Remainer Tories really take that nuclear option if it was the only alternative to no deal? I’m not sure they would.

Damian Hinds put it well when he said this morning that while it was ‘mathematically’ ‘probably true’ that there was a Commons majority against no deal, “no deal is what you have if you don’t come to some other arrangement”. Thanks to Article 50 (and May’s vow never to extend it) the anti-no-deal majority lacks any effective way of stopping a no-deal outcome. It all comes down to the fact that Parliament cannot force a Prime Minister to re-write an international treaty or hold a referendum against her will. Margaret Thatcher knew the political power of TINA – ‘There Is No Alternative’. By refusing to offer any Plan B, May knows that a no-deal exit is actually the logic of all her statements, a fact that really could force Labour to change tack after the initial vote. It’s high risk, but there’s no low-risk option left.