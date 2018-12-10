The Waugh Zone Monday December 10, 2018

In theory, we are on the eve of the most important British Parliamentary vote in decades. But are we in practice? We should find out today whether tomorrow’s ‘meaningful vote’ on Brexit really is going ahead in the Commons. On the face of it, No.10 insists the Tuesday vote is still on track and Michael Gove was adamant this morning it would go ahead. But very senior figures in Government are not ruling out a postponement (and Sir Alan Duncan didn’t sound as firm as Gove) to allow Theresa May one final heave in getting a deal that will win over Tory backbenchers.

It may well be that things move before tomorrow. Meetings between with the PM and groups of MPs are pencilled in today, yet the real action may come in her further phone calls with Brussels and EU leaders. Last night, May talked to Irish PM Leo Varadkar and EU chiefs Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker and if feels like there’s a last-ditch move to give her some kind of concession. The PM said last week the Northern Irish backstop “would be an integral part of any Withdrawal Agreement”. Gove this morning hailed the backstop as a great British victory that had upset the EU and said he was having success persuading colleagues of that. Yet he knows the real issue is a UK break from it. If May somehow gets a fresh legal clarification on how the UK can exit it, the EU will demand a ‘downside’.

Brexiteers have long argued that hardline brinkmanship is the only language the EU will listen to and that the EU (and Ireland in particular) really does fear a ‘no deal’ outcome. Some MPs think it will take a big Commons defeat for Brussels to make concessions, but one Cabinet minister told me the EU is more than aware that the PM needs extra help. “The Europeans don’t need a vote to tell them what the mood is like in the Conservative party. They read everything written over here, and know she’s in trouble.” And Gove ridiculed the idea that somehow a defeat for the PM would strengthen her negotiating position. It would be akin to “ripping her cricket bat in half” before she reached the crease. But he also stressed: “Of course we can improve this deal and the Prime Minister is seeking to improve this deal.”

Foreign Office minister Sir Alan Duncan didn’t exactly help UK-EU relations when he told the Today programme: “Britain could be top dog in Europe with France burning and Germany in transition” (see more below). Still, the PM sounds hopeful she could get something from Brussels. With some whips suggesting the real rebel numbers could be as low as 30, can she defy all predictions and actually win round them and the DUP with some fresh words in the Withdrawal Agreement? In 24 hours? That may sound like a fairy tale in the tradition of Mother Goose. Speaking of which, the PM’s interview with the Mail on Sunday just showed how stuck in her ways she can be. “Most people always cook turkey [for Christmas], I always cook goose. With everything else that’s going on it’s tried and tested.” With everything else going on, today will tell us whether she is going on too.