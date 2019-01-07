The Waugh Zone Monday January 7, 2019

It’s the first day of a new term and a new year for MPs and peers. But, in case you missed it, Hogwarts-on-Thames really is no ordinary school. The pupils are all girding themselves for their biggest ever Brexit exam, a test so important that the head teacher has tried to game the figures by postponing it to be sure enough of them hit the pass mark. Yet with not a shred of revision (aka ‘legally binding’ reassurances) done over Christmas, everyone is expecting a re-sit. Meanwhile, the kids flicking rubber bands at the back of the class are cheerily talking about the whole school being put into special measures.

Theresa May’s Marr performance yesterday was a classic of the genre. She stubbornly stuck to her line that there is no viable alternative to her plans - while remaining Sphinx-like about what will happen should those plans be defeated. Of course, no PM is going to reveal their ‘Plan B’ before ‘Plan A’ has been exhausted, but many MPs worry that she really has nothing substantial in the locker to win a Commons majority.

Some in No.10 think that the DUP can still be won round (and with them scores of wavering Tories) in time for next week’s vote and point to the constructive approach being taken by Nigel Dodds and Arlene Foster. As one insider put it to me: “We know they need a ladder [to climb down], not a fig-leaf”. The first rungs of that ladder will be offered when the debate starts on Wednesday, but the rest may come as late as next week as May pleads again with Brussels to offer a way to bypass the dreaded Northern Ireland ‘backstop’. Brexit minister Kwasi Kwarteng this morning said a ‘time limit’ was being ‘looked at. He said ‘some of the language, some of the assurances probably need to be slightly firmer’. I think that’s called British understatement.

Just as importantly, the PM somehow needs to find her own way out of her pre-election mantra that ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’. The Caroline Spelman-Jack Dromey letter overnight, urging her to rule out a no-deal outcome, rather easily garnered more than 200 MPs’ support. The PM is indeed in ‘listening mode’, we’re told, and she has a packed agenda of meetings with backbenchers this week. Damian Green, who remains close to May’s thinking, perhaps gave the game away on Westminster Hour last night when he hinted her plan would be amended to win a second vote. “Something like” the Government’s plans would win the day, he suggested.

What may worry No.10 is the number of her MPs who are more sanguine about no-deal, as HuffPost reported on Friday. As one Leave backing former Cabinet minister told us: “We won’t be able to get certain foods like bananas or tomatoes but it’s not like we won’t be able to eat.” Today, Boris Johnson writes in the Telegraph that a WTO-exit (termed a ‘clean Brexit’ by May on Marr) is what many Leave voters really want. A new paper on WTO rules is published by the Brexiteer European Research Group today. In a HuffPost blog, Peter Lilley points out that tax and customs officials will ‘prioritise flow [through the border] over compliance’.