The Waugh Zone Monday June 11, 2018

The least surprising news coming out of the G7 was not Donald Trump tearing up the rules on international diplomacy (and tearing up our idea of ‘the West’). It was Theresa May admitting that she’s not a fan of ‘Love Island’. The ITV2 reality TV show is hugely popular, including among political types, and there was a classic Brexit discussion on Friday as Scouse model Hayley Hughes said: “What’s that? I seriously don’t have a clue….Does that mean we won’t have any trees?” In Canada for the summit, the PM was asked by the Sun for her reaction. “I have a confession to make to you, I have never seen Love Island,” she said. “I’m probably not best placed to comment on the interest people have in Love Island.”

Yet as David Davis arrives in Brussels this morning for informal talks with Michel Barnier, it’s May’s tortuous Brexit negotiation with her own backbenches (and Cabinet) that takes centre stage ahead of the EU Withdrawal Bill votes on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Prime Minister is due to address her MPs tonight, but of course it’s the hardy band of Remainer rebels to whom her loyalty pleas are really directed. Sarah Wollaston seemed unmoved yesterday by blood-curdling warnings that voting against the Government would mean the fall of the PM and Jeremy Corbyn in No.10. She rightly knows that whatever happens, the Tory party will not fight another snap election, and 2022 is the next date with the voters.

Ken Clarke hinted on Radio 4 yesterday that until the DD/Boris squalls of last week, May was edging towards ‘sensible Brexit’ (his favourite phrase) compromise on customs union and possibly even a meaningful vote for Parliament on the final deal. So far, the Tory rebels are standing firm though. In the Times on Saturday, Matthew Parris (admittedly an arch Remainer) hinted at a bigger than usual rebellion, saying this week was a moment of national importance that “could evince some quiet heroism from unexpected people”. The Lords’ meaningful vote amendment, dubbed ‘Grieve Plus Plus’ because it is much stronger than the Dominic Grieve version of the last Commons rebellion in December, is certainly the one that worries No.10 most. And the rebels may not get a better chance than this week. The hot timetabling news is that the meaningful vote amendment is down for tomorrow, the customs union and EEA votes set for Wednesday.

Still, there was some good news for the PM from Grant Shapps yesterday. The former Tory chairman, who has been one of her most vociferous critics, told Sky that “I think it’s perfectly conceivable that she leads it [the party] into the next election and I think potentially even wins”. Note the odds he gave of her being party leader in 2022 though: “not impossible… maybe 30/40%”. Given everything that’s dogged her since that snap election disaster, May will take those odds. But they’re still not good.

May will update the Commons with a G7 summit statement and will find it difficult to defend Trump. Expect Corbyn to ask why her attempts to cosy up to the President have failed (he could quote Boris’s admiration for Trump going ‘in hard’). Corbyn may even ask why the PM isn’t more like Angela Merkel, as depicted in that iconic photo this weekend. Trump’s critics should take note it was Henry Kissinger who first said “America has no permanent friends or enemies, only interests”. The really worrying thing for many British MPs, of all stripes, is that US interests now look further than ever from our own.