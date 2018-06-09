While it seems everyone has an opinion on Brexit, one group of people who don’t seem to is the ‘Love Island’ contestants - in fact, it turns out a few of them aren’t sure exactly what it is.
The worlds of politics and reality TV collided during Friday’s episode, as the female Islanders attempted to discuss Britain’s forthcoming exit from the EU.
20-year-old student Georgia Steel brought the subject up during a conversation in the villa garden, to which model Hayley Hughes replied: “What’s that?”
But if that has already got you facepalming, we hate to tell you, things got a lot worse.
After Samira Mightly claimed it meant we were “won’t be part of Europe” and Georgia attempted to make some comment about trade deals, Hayley replied: “So does that mean we won’t have any trees?”
“That’s got nothing to do with it, babe. That’s weather,” Georgia told her.
As Kendall Rae-Knight tried to be the sensible voice in the conversation explaining the difference between being in Europe and being in the EU, Georgia then said: “Doesn’t it mean it would be harder to like, go to like, Spain and stuff?”
“So it would be harder to go on holidays?” Hayley responded. “Oh I love my holidays.”
The whole exchange sparked some inspired reactions on Twitter:
Elsewhere during Friday’s episode, Kendall found herself the first to be dumped from the Island after being pied off by Adam Collard.
Despite stealing her from Niall Aslam only a few days ago, the Geordie gym owner ditched her so he could pair up with newbie Rosie Williams in the first recoupling ceremony.
‘Love Island’ continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.