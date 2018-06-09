The worlds of politics and reality TV collided during Friday’s episode, as the female Islanders attempted to discuss Britain’s forthcoming exit from the EU.

While it seems everyone has an opinion on Brexit , one group of people who don’t seem to is the ‘Love Island’ contestants - in fact, it turns out a few of them aren’t sure exactly what it is.

ITV Hayley Hughes thought leaving the EU would mean we no longer had trees

But if that has already got you facepalming, we hate to tell you, things got a lot worse.

20-year-old student Georgia Steel brought the subject up during a conversation in the villa garden, to which model Hayley Hughes replied: “What’s that?”

The greatest piece of TV for 2018. Ladies and Gentlemen I proudly present you with 'Love Island contestants discuss Brexit' #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/if4UUNd0HD

After Samira Mightly claimed it meant we were “won’t be part of Europe” and Georgia attempted to make some comment about trade deals, Hayley replied: “So does that mean we won’t have any trees?”

“That’s got nothing to do with it, babe. That’s weather,” Georgia told her.

As Kendall Rae-Knight tried to be the sensible voice in the conversation explaining the difference between being in Europe and being in the EU, Georgia then said: “Doesn’t it mean it would be harder to like, go to like, Spain and stuff?”

“So it would be harder to go on holidays?” Hayley responded. “Oh I love my holidays.”

The whole exchange sparked some inspired reactions on Twitter: