The Waugh Zone Monday June 4, 2018

Parliament’s back and so too is the tick-tock of the Brexit clock. This week has a light legislative load, but it’s the calm before the storm of next week when the EU Withdrawal Bill returns to the Commons, freighted with Lords amendments on the EEA, customs union and ‘meaningful votes’. Theresa May and leading Cabinet ministers meet senior business chiefs at No.10 today to give an update on the Government’s position. And BAe, Glaxo and Tesco bosses want reassurance that ministers really do have a plan.

Downing Street and DExEU were yesterday desperately trying to hose down the Sunday Times’ eye-popping story that various ‘Armageddon’ or ‘Doomsday’ scenarios have been drafted in the event of us leaving the EU with no deal. Talk of Dover’s port collapsing, of food and medicine shortages, was dismissed as either ‘false’ or ‘not recognised’. One real problem remains that ticking clock, however. With both Cabinet working groups on our customs options not due to report until next week, will there be a UK position ready for the June EU summit? Yesterday, Germany’s Brexit point man Peter Ptassek tweeted (helpfully retweeted by former FCO perm sec Simon Fraser) that not many were expecting much this month and October’s EU summit “would then have to solve ALL problems (withdrawal, NI, governance, future …) in one go. Odds still unclear”.

Many Brexiteers, and millions of Leave voters, will see the Armageddon talk as the latest ‘Project Fear’. But there is a mood among some Brexiteers for a hard-headed compromise, with a new report from Michael Gove’s former aide Henry Newman suggesting giving up sovereignty on goods is ‘a price worth paying’ for access to EU markets. Some ministers still use Philip Hammond’s phrase that we need a ‘sensible Brexit’. Even though they bristle at Standard editor George Osborne’s division of the Cabinet into ‘sensibles’ and ‘creationists’, some Leavers may surprise their critics with their pragmatism. If there’s an urgent question on US steel tariffs today, Liam Fox could sound more Paris than Washington in attacking ‘illegal’ moves that threaten a trade war.

Andrew Lloyd Webber nearly did his own political equivalent of ‘I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here’ back in 1997, threatening to quit the UK if new Labour won (he stayed as the top rate of tax was unchanged). A Remainer on Brexit, yesterday he told the BBC that his former fellow peers should not vote against ‘the will of the people’. But London Mayor Sadiq Khan is ramping up the pressure on Labour and Tory MPs to defy their whips on the EU bill, telling the Guardian they should ‘think about your constituents’. Was that a canny way of putting pressure on Justine Greening, who may be the Tory rival to Khan for City Hall in 2020 (she’s now favourite after we reported Ed Vaizey had pulled out of the race to back her)?