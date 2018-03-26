The Waugh Zone Monday March 26, 2018

Jeremy Corbyn usually loves a demonstration. Street politics is his politics, and Parliament Square protests are in his lifeblood. Tonight, however, when the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council rally outside Westminster at 5.30pm, the Labour leader is unlikely to attend. Ahead of the 6pm weekly meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP), the Jewish community protestors will deliver a withering joint letter accusing Corbyn of “again and again, siding with anti-semites”.

The Labour leader put out a statement late last night, saying he “sincerely sorry for the pain which has been caused” by “pockets” of anti-semitism in the party. But he didn’t include any reference to the pain caused by his own role in the row over the anti-semitic mural that appeared in London’s East End in 2012. It may be that Corbyn felt he had done enough with his other statement (again late) on Friday night: “I sincerely regret that I did not look more closely at the image I was commenting on [on Facebook], the contents of which are deeply disturbing and anti-Semitic”.

I’m told Corbyn still has no plans to attend the PLP tonight (Angela Rayner is down as the main speaker), despite Shadow Commons leader Valerie Vaz suggesting he should do so. “I think if members of the PLP have concerns then obviously he should be encouraged to go along and address that,” she told Radio 4’s The Westminster Hour. Corbyn also has no current plans to meet the Jewish groups tonight, but his office is trying to arrange a meeting at some point very soon, I understand.

Corbyn’s defenders insist (to quote shadow minister Andy McDonald on SkyNews yesterday) that he “does not have an anti-semitic bone in his body”. His question ‘Why?’ on his Facebook post suggests he had no idea why the mural was being threatened with removal, or the anti-semitism row surrounding it. But it’s unclear why he didn’t probe further, given that the graffiti artist Kalen Ockerman had written at the time: ’My mural is about class & privilege. The banker group is made up of Jewish & white Anglos. For some reason they are saying I am anti semetic [sic]. This I am most defenatly [sic] not. I believe in equality and brother & sisterhood on a global scale. What I am against is class.”

Yet the class point is underscored by today’s joint letter. Referring to Corbyn’s record, the Jewish groups say: “At best, this derives from the far left’s obsessive hatred of Zionism, Zionists and Israel. At worst, it suggests a conspiratorial worldview in which mainstream Jewish communities are believed to be a hostile entity, a class enemy”. The use of the term ‘Zio’ as form of abuse, the singing of songs ‘rockets over Tel Aviv’, and repeated claims that Israelis treat Palestinians like Jews were treated by the Nazis, all these have caused deep offence.

And the fear of many Jewish Labour supporters (and some Labour MPs) is that the Facebook blunder is not a one-off, that it’s part of a sustained history of Corbyn turning a blind eye at best the anti-semitic views of people he’s associated with for years. Some MPs think the fact that Corbyn couldn’t spot the offensive nature of the Jewish banker stereotypes in that mural suggests he personally needs ‘racism awareness training’ offered by the Jewish Labour Movement. Let’s see just what more he has to say.