The Waugh Zone Monday May 14, 2018

This morning on the Norway-Sweden border, Business Secretary Greg Clark will get an up close and personal view of what life could look like after Brexit. The minister is in Svinesund, looking at cross-border trade with Norwegian government’s customs directorate. Of course, there is an infrastructure in place, so it’s not quite the answer to our Northern Ireland issue. But with Theresa May’s ‘customs partnership’ at the centre of an almighty Cabinet row, Clark’s intel on his return will be invaluable as he is part of the new working group looking at how a ‘maximum facilitation’ alternative could work in practice.

The Norway model is very much part of the debate right now. Some Brexiteers like Dan Hannan have recently suggested that they prefer the UK becoming a member of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), of which Norway is also a member. And on cue, the country’s PM Erna Solberg has told the FT that she is now open to the UK becoming part of the European Economic Area (EEA), where it would be outside the EU but inside a single market. It would have a ‘political deficit’, but jobs would be protected.

The ‘customs partnership’ model certainly seems under real threat after Michael Gove joined Boris Johnson in publicly trashing it yesterday on the Marr show. This was despite Treasury minister Mel Stride telling Sky that the plan had ‘huge advantages’. Perhaps most interesting was Damian Green (who don’t forget used to oversee this stuff) telling The Westminster Hour last night that ‘some variant’ of the ‘max fac’ option was “the most likely end point”.

Crucially, Green also stressed that such a variant wouldn’t be ready by the end of the current transition period of December 2020. He said the transition would have to be extended. A six-month extension is exactly what the EU is looking at, as the Indy revealed this weekend. Yet Brexiteers like Gove and Jacob Rees-Mogg are not too keen on endless transitions. The working groups may not be ready with solutions until next week and that’s why talk is already shifting towards coming up with a proposal by the June EU summit, and possibly even by October.

What’s been noticeable of late is the way Remainers have been biting back and, bolstered by the Lords, prepared to take on the Government in the Commons. Former Cabinet minister Stephen Crabb was combative on the BBC yesterday, saying Gove and Johnson may find that “Parliament will be making the decisions for them”. Today, David Miliband joins Nick Clegg and Nicky Morgan on a platform to argue for MPs asserting themselves more forcefully. On the Today programme, Miliband said the EEA option should be taken up. He rejected the idea of a new centrist party, but did warn: “Jeremy Corbyn has got be very careful not to be the midwife of a hard Brexit” (he said that line twice, in case we missed it).

Given that Miliband couldn’t get the five extra MPs’ handshakes he needed to clinch the Labour leadership in 2010, he may have little chance of persuading Corbyn in 2018. Yet Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry could, however, nudge their leader more towards an EEA-style outcome. I’m told Jeremy Corbyn will address the PLP tonight, so maybe we will get more clues to his – and the party’s mood - there.