The Waugh Zone Monday May 21, 2018

After the Royal Wedding celebrations, several politicos felt the mother of all hangovers coming on yesterday morning when the Sunday Times reported that some Brexiteer MPs were planning for (another) snap general election this autumn. Given that deputy pol ed Caroline Wheeler correctly called the last snap election, we were all BrendaFromBristol at the thought of a fourth trip to the polling station in four years. The rationale for the MPs’ preparations was that if the Government is defeated on its EU customs plans, there will have to be a motion of confidence in the PM, and a likely election as a result. The one teeny, weeny flaw in the Brexiteers’ plan is that no Remainer Tory MP is ever going to bring down their own Government and allow Jeremy Corbyn a sniff of power. Especially when Labour’s policy is ambiguous (see below) on what kind of Brexit it wants.

On a trip to Argentina, Boris Johnson has told hacks that the PM should be given “time and space” to negotiate Brexit. “I’m convinced that the prime minister will be true to her promises of a Brexit deal…” Given that he only recently called May’s preferred customs proposal “crazy”, you don’t have to be too cynical to read the Foreign Secretary’s words as a threat as much as a show of support: if she doesn’t deliver on her promises, someone may have to show her how to do it. Note too, however Boris’s retreat on the Northern Ireland ‘backstop’. “Brexiters fearing betrayal over the customs backstop must understand that the PM has been very clear that it is not an outcome we desire,” he says.

Today, we may get a clearer glimpse of life-after-Brexit for the Tories. A new think tank ‘Onward’ is being launched tonight, with the aim of producing policies that will appeal to the under-45s. Remainer Ruth Davidson and Leaver Michael Gove will be there to give it a push. The formidable duo are also teaming up at the Policy Exchange conference on the future of the UK today. Add in George Freeman’s ‘Big Tent Ideas Festival’ (mocked last year but bigger than ever this year) and it’s clear the Tories are once again trying to reinvent themselves while in office. On the down side, Labour is already dubbing ‘Onward’ as ‘Backward’, given it was conceived last year ‘over dinner at the Mayfair home’ of donor David Meller (who quit as a Government adviser this year for his role in the Presidents’ Club controversy). The Times also reports hilarious plans to give discounts to Nando’s in a bid to boost the party’s flagging membership.

Yet Davidson, a young (she’s only 39 folks), pregnant lesbian with a gift for communication, is seen by some Labour MPs as their worst nightmare if she ever became Tory leader south of the border. Keen to operate in enemy territory, she admitted in the Guardian this weekend that the “crash generation simply don’t trust the motivation of the right”. Her solution was ‘strong government’ on housing and education to persuade the young the party was on their side. Many voters still trust the Tories more than Labour on the economy. If Davidson can give the party an emotional as well as a transactional connection to the electorate, her star will rise even faster among the party’s MPs. There’s a long way to go, but giving the Tories their confidence back after last year’s election fiasco would be a start.