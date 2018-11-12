The Waugh Zone Monday November 12, 2018

When, or rather if, Theresa May hammers out a Brexit deal with Brussels, it will be stuffed full of caveats that both sides will use to sell the plans to their respective home audiences. From fishing to level playing fields, from citizens’ rights to the divorce bill, the Withdrawal Agreement and the future UK-EU framework could well be shot through with small print. And many insiders expect that the small print, in the form of a long and complicated annexe to the Withdrawal Agreement, will be at its smallest and most complex on the issue of Northern Ireland and continuing customs and regulatory links to the EU. The hope of some of May’s allies is that the annexe will be so complicated that no Cabinet minister will oppose it outright.

But the Northern Ireland issue remains a key stumbling block, not just among Cabinet Brexiteers but for the EU. As HuffPost first reported on Friday night (followed by the Sunday papers), the EU has rejected the UK’s own key caveat - an ‘independent arbitration’ proposal for working out who would oversee the ‘backstop’ plans. The EU made clear that it would be legally impossible to subject EU laws to anything other than the European Court of Justice (ECJ). The pushback from Brussels may now tip Attorney General Geoffrey Cox into advising ministers that the hoped-for compromise plan is no longer viable. “The EU’s stance makes his job a lot easier,” one pro-Leave Cabinet minister told me.

The EU’s rejection of the plan has certainly emboldened the Brexiteers, though they talk not about quitting but about the PM having to come round to their view. I understand Dominic Raab believes it’s his job ‘to help the Prime Minister do the right thing’ (which is both wonderfully supportive and gently menacing at the same time), and is an echo of Jacob Rees-Mogg’s own phrasing. Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom made a significant intervention yesterday on Pienaar’s Politics on BBCRadio 5Live, saying “the UK cannot be held against its will in a customs arrangement”. Others think that there are indeed complex but sellable ways round the problem, with both the ECJ and UK Supreme Court having separate roles (see this fascinating Twitter thread with various EU legal eagles).

‘Caveat emptor’ is uppermost in the minds of Brexiteers about the Chequers deal, but the BBC suggests today that there is some buyers’ remorse among even former Remain-supporting ministers who attended the key country house meeting on May’s compromise plan in July. Sajid Javid described elements of the ‘common rulebook’ as ‘very worrying’. Still, the fact remains that none of these worries were enough to prompt resignations other than those of David Davis and Boris Johnson. (As I’ve written previously, the real Chequers breakthrough came in February when an inner circle of the Cabinet signed up to EU ‘alignment’).

Michel Barnier may give us an update on the EU position today, but without any progress on the ‘fabulously complicated’ (copyright one Whitehall source) solution to Northern Ireland, tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting may have nothing to discuss. Some in No.10 say that losing a special November summit is ‘liveable with’, and that December may just have to be when it’s all wrapped up. Leaving it late would pile the pressure on MPs to vote for the deal to avoid a no-deal scenario. But it would also make May’s own position very precarious indeed. As former Cabinet minister John Whittingdale told Radio 4 last night: “If the deal doesn’t get through Parliament it is almost impossible to see how she can continue.” The next 48 hours will tell us just how bold the PM wants to be, and how late she wants to leave it for all those caveats to be drafted.